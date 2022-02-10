‘Breaking Bad’ Star ‘So Excited’ to Be Mentioned in ‘Jeopardy!’ Clue

One Breaking Bad star is feeling excited about his mention in a recent Jeopardy! clue. Find out both the star and the clue here.

Recently, Jeopardy! is including more and more clues related to pop culture. From movies and television, to alternative music, the game show is getting cooler and cooler.

Last night’s episode included a category called “The Business of Television.” Fans were excited to see a clue related to Giancarlo Esposito and his role on Breaking Bad.

“Los Pollos Hermanos is run by this ‘Better Call Saul’ man played by Giancarlo Esposito, but he has another job, too,” the hint reads.

Of course, this is referring to Esposito’s role as Gus Fring in Breaking Bad. Fans know Fring as running the drug cartel on the show. The actor is thrilled to see his name being mentioned on the popular game show. Taking to Twitter, Esposito shares his excitement with fans.

Check out this clue about me on #Jeopardy tonight. Can you answer it? 😏🍗🥼🥽 #BetterCallSaul



I am so excited to be part of the pop culture conversation! It puts me in “@Jeopardy“ of being found out! I truly love what I do and just want to share my joy with you! pic.twitter.com/KJ9rZMwTiM — Giancarlo Esposito (@quiethandfilms) February 10, 2022

“I am so excited to be part of the pop culture conversation! It puts me in ‘@Jeopardy‘ of being found out! I truly love what I do and just want to share my joy with you,” he tweets.

Jeopardy! National College Championship

ABC is currently airing the Jeopardy! National College Championship. 36 students from colleges and universities all over the country are competing for the grand prize of $250,000.

Comparing the event to March Madness, host Mayim Bialik says that the special edition of the game includes some more fun categories. Fans should expect more prompts like “The Business of Television.”

“It was fantastic. Categories are a little more fun, little spicy, little more current for their generation. And it was really great energy. I love going to work at Jeopardy! but having these young people, it was fantastic. We had a great time,” she says.

Bialik is excited to see so many students from all different backgrounds come together and share their knowledge.

“Everything from Ivy Leagues and public schools, Historically Black Colleges, colleges in towns you may not have heard of. And it’s 36 really, really exceptional, fun, young people. I call them kids because they’re my kids’ age. If you feel ridiculous and like you don’t know any answers on regular Jeopardy! watch 18-year-olds blow you out of the water.”

This special competition will span over the course of nine episodes, each an hour long. Each episode will include two games as well. Twelve winners from the first six games will compete in the semi-finals, where the stakes will be higher. After that, the three highest-scoring competitors will compete in the finals.

The National College Championship began on Tuesday. Catch a new episode of the competition tonight on ABC.