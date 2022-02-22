Britney Spears Signs Massive Deal for Memoir Following Conservatorship Battle: Report

Finally, popstar Britney is ready to tell her story and we’re ready to hear more of it!

According to Entertainment Tonight, the 40-year-old mother of two is soon telling her story in a tell-all memoir. She even signed a $15 million deal book deal with the publishing company, Simon & Schuster.

After a long bidding war between several publishing houses, she earned one of the priciest deals for a memoir.

The world takes in this news mere months after the “Baby One More Time” singer’s 13-year conservatorship ended. It also comes after the singer’s public feud with her younger sister Jamie-Lynn. Surprisingly, the feud was over Jamie Lynn’s memoir, Things I Should Have Said.

Back in December, the former “Zoey 101” star released an angry message across all of her social media accounts. “This message is to my family for hurting me deeper than you’ll ever know!!! I know the conservatorship is about to be over but I still want justice!!!”

However, the Spears family drama stretches farther than with Jamie-Lynn. Thanks to her estranged father, James “Jamie” Spears demanding that Spears pay his legal fees after the end of the conservatorship. Yeah, no.

Meanwhile, Spears is living her best life with her sons and her fiancé, Sam Asghari. Back in December, a source revealed that the singer is planning a career comeback in 2022. Well, Outsiders, add this to the growing list of things to look forward to this year in the entertainment world.

“Britney is actively eyeing different brand deals and entertainment opportunities. Several brands have reached out to her with amazing offers and nothing is off the table. She’s excited to put her businesswoman hat on in the new year and explore different ventures that weren’t available to her in the past,” the source explained.

Britney Spears Invited to Congress to Share the Story of Her Conservatorship Case

Britney Spears is heading to Congress!

The “Toxic” singer recently shared a letter from the Congress of the United States to her Instagram. Included with the letter was an invitation to Congress regarding her case.

“It goes without saying that we have been following your conservatorship closely, and we are elated that you were able to both remove your father as a years-long conservator in September and finally terminate your conservatorship entirely in November,” some of the letter read.

Fans including Asghari sent a boatload of supportive comments, excited for Spears to speak her truth.

“Your courage will inspire others, your strength will motivate many, your voice has and will change lives. You’re powerful. Beautiful. And strong. This is why I call you lioness ,” he posted.

Another supporter wrote a thoughtful message reminding the singer how her story will serve as inspiration for so many people.

“This is actually incredible. Beauty comes from ashes! The injustice and horrible treatment you’ve received is bringing light to the abuse that takes place for so many and through your story, others will be saved too!”