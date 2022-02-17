Brittany Matthews Celebrates Her ‘Biggest Blessing’ in Sweet Pics With Her Daughter

Fame can change a person, which is why so many couples who were together before one or both partners found fame don’t make it. However, this couldn’t be more untrue in the case of Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews. Mahomes and Matthews started as high school sweethearts, and their relationship has only grown stronger over the years, despite Mahomes becoming a first-round draft pick in the NFL.

Rather than growing apart, Mahomes proposed to Matthews in the Kansas City Chiefs’ Arrowhead Stadium – on the same day he received his Super Bowl Championship ring. And early last year, they welcomed their first child to the world – a daughter named Sterling.

The couple regularly shares family photos to their respective social media pages, each one more adorable than the last, and the most recent set of pictures is no exception. Brittany Matthews treated friends and fans to four precious photos of herself and Sterling ahead of the baby’s first birthday.

The post, which can be viewed on Brittany Matthews’ Instagram here, is captioned with the sweetest message to baby Sterling. “My biggest blessing & my biggest joy! Baby girl you make me the happiest! I can’t believe you’re almost one #TimePleaseSlowDown.” The post includes picture after picture of mother and daughter having fun in the sun.

Friends of the couple filled the comments with equally sweet responses. One writes, “Your little mini – this is the sweetest.” Another says, “Beautiful little girl. You have quite the amazing family.”

Brittany Matthews Discusses Raising Daughter in the Spotlight

Raising children is a tough task for any parent, but when fame is added to the mix, things get even trickier. In an Instagram story Q&A, Brittany Matthews talked to fans about her struggles as a parent in the spotlight.

On bringing her daughter Sterling out in public for the first time, Brittany Matthews says, “I felt like I couldn’t leave the house. When I did, I had to hide and cover [Sterling]. We were ready to start taking her places and enjoy it. [We] didn’t want to have to worry about people taking pictures of her and posting them.”

Matthews also reminds fans that she faces the same stresses as every new mother. When asked about the hardest part of parenting for her, she replied, “Honestly all the sacrifices and changes I have had to make! When I eat, what I drink, my sleep, what I do in my free time. It’s not a bad thing in any way. Just having to adjust and change my life a lot.”

She discussed labor and delivery as well, assuring fans that having a child is worth every moment of pain and anxiety. “There is no way to prepare for it. But you will make it. It will be the great thing ever when you meet that little angel of yours!”