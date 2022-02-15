Brittany Matthews Celebrates Her ‘Forever Valentine’ in Photos With Patrick Mahomes

Brittany Matthews and Patrick Mahomes are looking festive in their latest Valentine’s Day picture together. The 26-year old trainer calls her husband her “forever Valentine” in her latest Instagram post. Dressed in matching red ensembles, it looks like the couple is enjoying some quality time together.

Fans are calling the pair a beautiful couple. They are also in awe of Brittany Matthews’ cute outfit. I myself love the shiny red pants she is wearing too.

“Your outfit is so dang cute!!!” one fan writes.

“Love this. Have a great time with Sterling’s bday and your wedding!” another adds.

We are wishing the family are lovely rest of their week.

Brittany Matthews On Super Bowl Halftime Show

Brittany Matthews enjoys live-tweeting during football games. With her husband being the quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs, the 26-year old enjoys being a part of the conversation. Her tweets during this year’s Super Bowl Halftime Show are just as excitable as her bubbly personality.

This year, a collective of hip-hop artists came together to perform their greatest hits. Dr. Dre, 50 Cent, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, and Mary J. Blige put on an incredible show that was packed with energy. Matthews seems to agree, and shares her first impressions on Twitter.

That is now the BEST performance EVER🔥💯 — Brittany Matthews (@brittanylynne8) February 14, 2022

In a separate post, Matthews is in awe of Mary J. Blige’s sparkly costume: “Her outfit is FIRE 🔥🔥🔥,” she adds.

Viewers from all over the country agree that the Super Bowl Halftime Show was especially great this year. While the rumored Tupac Shakur hologram was not present, the performers brought everything they could to the stage. Some comments refer to the hip-hop supergroup as superheroes.

“They [expletive] assembled the whole HipHop Avengers for this performance,” one comment reads.

“This performance would hit straight to the feels for anyone who lived through 90s music era,” another says.

Calling the performance “Dre Day,” each artist is enjoying the success of their halftime performance. I myself would love to see each of these performers going on tour together.

50 Cent’s Surprise Halftime Show Appearance

50 Cent surprised fans with his upside-down appearance at the Super Bowl Halftime Show. The iconic rapper was not a part of the announced lineup of performers.

It looks like he surprised the entire nation. Teasing fans in an interview with Associated Press before the show, 50 Cent played things cool.

“They got a lot of rules with NFL and stuff like that and it would be down to a T the way they rehearse that,” he said before the show. “So I don’t what’s going on with that. I think it’s a Dr. Dre thing that one right there. Then you got Em with Kendrick right. It’s hard to do Dr. Drew without Snoop.”

Seeing 50 Cent up there was definitely a pleasant surprise.