Brittany Matthews Celebrates Patrick Mahomes’ Pro Bowl Win With Vegas Pics

On Sunday (February 6th), Brittany Matthews took to Instagram to celebrate her fiancé and Kansas City Chief quarterback Patrick Mahomes‘ Pro Bowl win with some snapshots from Las Vegas.

“My man’s [heart],” Patrick Mahomes’ fiancee declares in the post, which features snapshots of her and the Kansas City Chief quarterback in Sin City.

Pro Bowl 2022 was reportedly held at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas over the week. It was the first that the event was held in Sin City. The all-star game matches up the top players from the American Football Conference (AFC) against the top players from the National Football Conference (NFC). Pro Bowl 2021 was notably canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and alternative festivities were held instead. This was Patrick Mahomes’ fourth Pro Bowl since 2018.

Pro Bowl 2022 was held just one week after Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs fell to the Cincinnati Bengals during the AFC Championship. The Bengals will be taking on the Los Angeles Rams during Super Bowl LVI. Which is taking place at the Rams’ SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Patrick Mahomes Admits He Is Still Not Over Losing to the Cincinnati Bengals

During a sideline interview with ESPN’s Lisa Salters at the Pro Bowl, Patrick Mahomes admits that he is not quite over losing to the Cincinnati Bengals. “I’m still not over it. I don’t think I’ll be over it until we’re playing in another Super Bowl. I’ll have to use that as motivation moving forward.”

While chatting about the Kansas City Chiefs’ approach to the next NFL season, Patrick Mahomes explains, “We have to go through the process again. You have to start from scratch every single year in this league. You have to go in with the mindset of ‘I’m going to get better and better every single day’ and hopefully give yourself a chance to be in the Super Bowl.”

Patrick Mahomes declares that not going to this year’s Super Bowl still hurts. “You want to be in that Super Bowl. But you enjoy this. It’s an honor to be in the Pro Bowl. And so to be able to be in the Pro Bowl with a lot of my teammates. See their families. It’s a good way to Capp off the season for us.”

Kansas City Chiefs’ coach, Andy Reid, recently stated that no one is casting Patrick Mahomes arise because of one bad throw during the Bengals game. “I think he was one half away from going to his third Super Bowl in a row. And that’s pretty impressive. You’ve been around this a long time as a lot of us have. And that’s pretty impressive. Most of these teams that are getting this far have good quarterbacks. That’s just how it works. We’re fortunate to have him. There’s nobody looking at Pat Mahomes cross-eyed from our side. And I would anticipate our fans feel the same way.”