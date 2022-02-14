Brittany Matthews Speaks Out on Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show

After watching the Super Bowl LVI halftime show, Brittany Matthews chimed in with her thoughts.

Matthews, who is the wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, took to Twitter on Sunday night. The Los Angeles Rams led the Cincinnati Bengals 13-10 at the break. Here’s what Matthews wrote.

That is now the BEST performance EVER🔥💯 — Brittany Matthews (@brittanylynne8) February 14, 2022

It was quite a show as Dr. Dre, 50 Cent, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, and Mary J. Blige were among the performers. But before they took the stage, another high-powered performance took place before the kickoff. Matthews was also a big fan of Mary J. Blige’s outfit, apparently.

Her outfit is FIRE🔥🔥🔥 — Brittany Matthews (@brittanylynne8) February 14, 2022

Super Bowl LVI Did Have A Surprise Guest As 50 Cent Joined The Crew

Remember those rumors that were flying around when it came to 50 Cent? Yep, they were true. The iconic rapper was a special guest star at the Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show.

The Super Bowl Halftime Show was everything it was hyped up to be and then some. The big game may be being played between the Rams and Bengals, but this halftime show almost made us forget entirely that there was a game going on. Part of that is due to the fact that there was so much star power on stage at SoFi Stadium. One of them, of course, we weren’t expecting. That was “In da Club” singer 50 Cent.

Country singer and songwriter Mickey Guyton took to the field at SoFi Stadium to deliver an incredible rendition of the National Anthem.

Game Also Has Strong Performance From Country Singer Mickey Guyton

As previously reported, Guyton announced she was going to take to the football field to perform the National Anthem at Super Bowl LVI. “I am shook, I am grateful, I am praise dancing… so excited to be singing the National Anthem at Super Bowl LVI on February 13th!”

Guyton’s performance kicked off Super Bowl LVI. The Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams are going head-to-head in SoFi Stadium. The Bengals have a 13-7 record while the Rams have a 15-5 record.

Prior to the performance, Guyton told The New York Post that for her to sing the National Anthem at Super Bowl LVI is a huge moment for Black people. “It’s Black History Month. And a Black Country singer gets to sing the National Anthem at the Super Bowl. Wow. This is a huge moment for me. It’s a huge moment for black people. And I want to represent that in the best possible way that I can.”

Guyton also states that before the kick-off of Super Bowl LVI, she is planning to unite the players, crowd, and country in song. “I set my intentions with singing the National Anthem. I was like, ‘OK, togetherness is what I really want.’”