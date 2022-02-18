Bucs’ Mike Evans Speaks Out About What Antonio Brown ‘Wanted’ During Mid-Game Meltdown

The Antonio Brown meltdown possibly was the most memorable moment of the NFL regular season. And now Mike Evans, Brown’s former teammate with the Tampa Bay Bucs, is revealing what led to it.

According to Evans, Antonio Brown didn’t leave MetLife Field Jan. 2 because he was irritated that the Bucs wanted him to play on an injured ankle. Rather, it was all about how the Bucs receiver believed he wasn’t getting enough passes thrown his way.

Evans spoke with Yahoo Sports about the infamous incident. To refresh your memory, Brown took off his helmet, shoulder pads and jersey, flashed the peace sign, then trotted off the field. This was in the third quarter, as the Bucs game against the New York Jets was in full swing. Coach Bruce Arians then kicked Brown off the team. It can’t be stated enough — Antonio Brown did all this during a game.

So let’s go to Evans.

“What I remember is we were trying to get him to come back in the game,” Evans said. “He was saying he wanted the rock. And I mean, rightfully so. We should get him the rock. I mean, he’s an unbelievable player. But like, yo, come in the game, AB. So we’re asking him to come in the game. We’re on offense. And I’m like, ‘AB, big bro, come on. Let’s go in the game’. They’re calling for us, because me and him are both on the pitch count. Because we’re both coming back from injury. And so I’m trying to get him to come in the game. And he doesn’t come.

“So I go back on the drive. I do my two plays. I come out. And then I see (Arians) still trying to get him to come in the game. And they had like a falling out somehow. AB goes off. And he’s about to take his pads off. I’m trying to grab his pads and tell him like, ‘yo, big bro’. Because me and him have a relationship.”

Video of Antonio Brown leaving the field after taking off his jersey and shirt and throw it into the stands. pic.twitter.com/1hwNYei5Fq — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 2, 2022

Antonio Brown Had Financial Reasons for More Passes

Antonio Brown is a competitor, so he wanted the ball. That’s understandable. There also was a financial reason. He was in line to earn three bonuses totaling $1 million. And he still had almost six quarters in the regular season to achieve them. To earn the bonuses, each totaling $333,000, Brown needed to catch eight more passes for 55 yards. And he needed one more TD reception. Before he fled the field, Brown had three passes for 26 yards. Quarterback Tom Brady targeted Brown five times.

The Los Angeles Rams, the eventual Super Bowl winners, beat Tampa in the playoffs. Evans wished Brown could’ve ended his Bucs career in a different way. So let’s go back to his third-quarter conversation.

“And I don’t want him to go out like this. Like we obviously we need him, so I’m telling him, ‘big bro, we need you,’” Evans said. “The season’s almost over. If you don’t want to be here next year, you can leave. … So I’m telling him, please don’t go out like this. And they’re calling me to come back in the game. So I just left him alone.”