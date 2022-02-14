Bud Light Goes to ‘Flavor Town’ in New Super Bowl Commercial

In Bud Light’s latest Super Bowl commercial, Guy Fieri’s “Flavor Town” becomes a real place where new flavors can be explored.

Bud Light calls this place the “Land of Loud Flavors,” presided over by none other than the Mayor himself, Guy Fieri. The Food Network star coined the term “Flavor Town” years ago, and now Bud Light is capitalizing on his obsession with flavor in this latest Super Bowl ad.

The point of the ad is to show how Bud Light Seltzer Hard Soda is just bursting with “loud” flavors. Seltzers are generally known to be mild tasting, with more emphasis on carbonation than the taste. But by bringing in Fieri and declaring Bud Light’s new seltzer the “loudest” flavor, the company is showing that this seltzer will hit differently.

Several Super Bowl ads used celebrities to endorse their products. But we have to give Bud Light credit for securing one of the most iconic people in the industry. The ad’s even more hilarious when you notice how everyone in the Land of Loud Flavors mimics Fieri’s legendary frosted tips. Some even wear a similar red and black leather outfit as the cooking star.

Speaking of Guy Fieri’s outfit, he wore the exact same getup to the Super Bowl game that he wore in the Bud Light commercial. Talk about brand placement. Check out the two looks side-by-side in the tweet below.

wearing the same outfit to the super bowl that u wore in a super bowl commercial is one of the coolest things i’ve ever seen pic.twitter.com/KKtwgkEJSm — James (@CaucasianJames) February 14, 2022

Bud Light’s Super Bowl ad might not have been the absolute funniest one to be broadcast. But we give them major points for tying in their brand message with the most iconic celebrity endorser you could ask for.

How Much Does One Super Bowl Ad Cost?

Every year, brands fight over the chance to feature one of their ads during a Super Bowl commercial break. The game is one of the most highly watched TV broadcasts every year, and both brands and networks know that.

Which is why the networks keep jacking up the prices to place ads in the Super Bowl. According to CNN, NBC sold out of 30-second commercial spots last week. And each 30-second spot cost brands about $7 million.

That’s right. Seven million dollars for 30 seconds. And some brands chose to put a minute-long ad out there!

But Patrick Crakes, a former Fox Sports executive turned media consultant, told CNN that brands need exposure to an audience that is turning away from cable TV.

“The fractionalization of attention because of streaming and social media makes the Super Bowl more important than ever,” Crakes said. “If you’re in business with the NFL and you’re advertising during the Super Bowl, you’re a real player.”

Bud Light can count themselves lucky, then, to be a player in the game.