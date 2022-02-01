Bud Light’s Super Bowl Commercial Featuring Guy Fieri Has Arrived: VIDEO

It seems that Bud Light has a new product. And, they’re ready to show it off at the Super Bowl this year along with Guy Fieri.

Now, fans are used to seeing some outrageous commercials. However, Bud Light does some of the best. While there are exceptions to the rule, this year it seems that they have done it again. Dropping a new product, bringing in a universally recognizable and beloved face, and doing it in a way that looks like a weird Narnia parody? That’s a recipe for success.

We’ve all been in our kitchen enjoying one of Bud Light’s newest products when all of a sudden travelers from another world appear and take our beverages…right? Well, probably not, but that’s what happens in this commercial. Also, there’s an extra fan involved twit to the commercial this year.

Check out the video below and see for yourself. Is this a hit or miss?

So, Guy Fieri is the Mayor of Flavortown. We all know that. As the people in the commercial step into the fridge, they find themselves in the Land of Loud Flavors. Fieri is waiting for them and waiting to try this new Bud Light hard soda. It really is impressive that it took this long to get a hard soda out of Bud Light. But, it’s here. So, rejoice or gripe, however you feel about it.

The beer company is always trying to pull a big name. Post Malone was the poster boy for the brand for what seemed like a few years at least. Fans can even sign up and try to have their name featured in the commercial when it airs during the Super Bowl.

So, Outsiders, is this a good commercial?

President of Bud Light Excited About Commercial

This is a pretty big deal for Bud Light. They aren’t just celebrating their brand and putting together the most important ad of the year, they are celebrating an anniversary. This will be the 40th year that Bud Light has had an ad during the Super Bowl. That’s a big deal.

“These are big launches,” VP of Marketing Andy Goeler said. “So to be able to have the platform of the Super Bowl with a product like that and Guy Fieri … is really special for us. This is the 40th year in the Super Bowl for Bud Light.” The big product release is going to hinge a lot on the success of this commercial.

So, we have the bulk of the commercial already, we know the product, what is the point of making it a Super Bowl ad? It seems that more and more commercials get “leaked” each year. It is a strange phenomenon as production investments have gone way up for these 30 to 60 second spots.