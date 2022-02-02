Budweiser Has ‘Message for America’ as Clydesdales Returning for Super Bowl LVI

Last year’s Super Bowl boasted a mass audience of 96.4 million viewers. Yet many of those tuning in to the massive sports event enjoyed the Super Bowl commercials almost as much as the long-looked forward to game itself. Each year, Outsiders’ favorite brands and products hit screens with some dynamite tales and tunes. And this year, Budweiser returns with a story sure to pull at your heartstrings with one powerful message.

Featuring its iconic Clydesdales, the popular beer brand has a “message for America,” its commercial entitled, “A Clydesdale’s Journey.”

From beginning to end, the Budweiser commercial embodies the value of freedom and strength. It kicks off as one of the company’s beloved equines makes a run across an expansive and dry, mountainous landscape.

Soon enough, however, the New York Post points out that a decelerated version of our national anthem fades in from the background. Suddenly, the Clydesdale becomes ensnared in a length of barbed wire. And as the equally beloved Budweiser retriever looks on, it’s as if viewers watch the horse’s recovery from the dog’s eyes.

Rain and snow pass, suggesting the bitterness of a long winter and soon enough, it’s spring. The heartfelt commercial concludes as the horse launches across the vast plain. Its powerful muscles seem to propel the animal straight out of the screen and at the viewer.

“In the home of the brave,” Budweiser captions the narrative, “down never means out.”

Budweiser Speaks to Significance of Superbowl Commercial

Watching Budweiser’s massive equines tear across the plains of the American landscape is a sight we’ll never take for granted. Further, we know the brewery to be uniquely, proudly American. That said, Budweiser’s Vice President of Marketing, Daniel Blake, spoke to the true significance of this year’s Super Bowl Commercial.

According to Blake, the commercial is intended to function as a metaphor for the American people. The heartfelt Budweiser commercial debuts as the brewery opted out of airing a Super Bowl commercial last year. Instead, the brand put that money toward vaccine education.

Now, though, he believes, “The Clydesdales are, for many people, a symbol of America, a symbol of hope, of strength, of resilience.”

And as much of the nation remains largely divided over varying controversial topics, the vice president of marketing believes the plight of the horse and the dog both represent the struggle of American citizens, hopefully bringing people back together.

“For us to come back, with a symbol of America but also a story of injury, the road to recovery and ultimately, this triumph, I think it is a really important message for the country to hear right now,” Blake shared.

The Budweiser representative continued, “It should ultimately be a really unifying message that everyone can come together and feel pride that as Americans, we always bounce back.”