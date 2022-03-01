‘Bull’ Will Feature ‘Longmire’ Alum Lou Diamond Phillips in Thursday’s Episode

With the next episode of “Bull” on its way this Thursday, fans are pretty excited to find out that Lou Diamond Phillips is going to guest-star on the popular CBS crime drama.

As many know, the series is ending this season after being on the air for nearly 7 years. On January 18th, Michael Weatherly took to his Twitter account to announce that the current sixth season will be the last season for “Bull.”

His caption read, “It’s been my privilege to play Dr. Jason Bull. But after 6 seasons of incredible storylines, I’ve decided it’s time to pursue new creative challenges and bring his story to a close. It’s been an honor to work with this cast and crew.”

Although the show is coming to an end, fans still have the final few episodes to look forward to. When a fan asked about possible details on the final season, TV Line had an answer ready.

“How about this first look at Prodigal Son alum Lou Diamond Phillips’ Thursday, March 3 guest-starring role as Colonel Victor Taggert, a U.S. Army psychiatrist who hires TAC to assist with a diminished capacity defense,” TV Line answered.

Well, there you go Outsiders! Tune in to the next episode of “Bull” where Lou Diamond Phillips returns to the small screen.

‘Longmire’ Alum Lou Diamond Phillips Reflects on Nearly 40 Years in the Entertainment Business

Lou Diamond Phillips is going to be guest-starring on “Bull” pretty soon. However, the “Longmire” alum is already the proud owner of a long and impressive resume. From starring as Mexican-American rock-and-roll star, Ritchie Valens, to “Prodigal Son,” the actor certainly made a name for himself over the years.

Earlier in February, the “Longmire” alum spoke with People on the 1987 film that started his career, “La Bamba.”

“I knew I was going to be an actor, but I never knew that I would be shot out of a cannon into the stratosphere,” Phillips said of his breakout role as the late Valens. “It cemented my trajectory and gave me a little bit of tenure. And so the success was stunning. Thirty-five years later it still holds such a lovely place since so many people’s hearts.”

Phillip’s series, “Prodigal Son” certainly captivated millions of viewers for the two years is was shown on FOX. However, the series was canceled in 2021, to which Phillips tweeted his response to the news.

“Wow. Gutted. Didn’t see that one coming. Might be taking a few days away from the platform #Prodigies. Just know that you have been the most wonderful, entertaining, brilliant fan base I have ever encountered. Much Love. #GilArroyo#ProdigalSon”

“Prodigal Son” might be over, but fans of Phillips can catch him in the next episode of “Bull” this Thursday!