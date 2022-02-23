‘Bull’: Here’s Why the Show Killed Off Cable McCrory

During its six-season run, the hit CBS courtroom drama series Bull has certainly brought us plenty of drama. Loosely based on the pre-talk show career of the famous Dr. Phil McGraw, Bull follows Michael Weatherly’s Dr. Jason Bull as he and his Trial Analysis Corporation (TAC) team assist in some major trials. Bull’s TAC team specializes in assisting in jury selection using expert psychology techniques and plenty of technology.

Photo: David M. Russell/CBS ©2016 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved

For the first two seasons of the popular show’s run, Annabelle Attanasio’s Cable McCrory serves as the primary expert behind the technological techniques. And, the resourceful young hacker was certainly a fan-favorite during her time in the series. So, this is why many Bull fans were shocked when the fan-favorite tech-expert died suddenly in an off-screen bridge collapse in Bull’s third season premiere.

Did Actress Annabelle Attanasio Have Post-Bull Goals?

So, why did the series choose to kill off the popular character of Attanasio’s McCrory? Well, according to reports, the actress had some big career goals she wanted to pursue. This time, behind the camera. Annabelle Attanasio wanted to try a new career trajectory within her chosen field by stepping behind the scenes and into a directorial role.

Shortly after her 2018 exit from Bull, Attanasio took on a directorship role on the feature film Mickey and the Bear. A role the actress was excited to take on; even though she would certainly miss her Bull character.

“I’m excited to share that I have been given the opportunity to direct my first feature film, a story I’ve been shepherding for four years,” Annabelle Attanasio says in a 2018 statement shortly after she left the popular CBS series.

“Sadly, the film conflicts with my role as Cable on ‘Bull.,'” continues the actress who, notably, is the daughter of Bull showrunner Paul Attanasio. “CBS and the show’s producers have graciously allowed me to leave the series so I can pursue this extraordinary opportunity.”

Attanasio’s Directorial Debut Earns Critical Acclaim

Annabelle Attanasio’s directorial debut film, Mickey and the Bear follows the story of a Montana teen played by Camila Morrone. The film’s story follows the teen’s struggles as she navigates a difficult relationship with her veteran father who is portrayed by James Badge Dale.

Mickey and the Bear also stars Calvin Demba, Ben Rosenfield, and Rebecca Henderson. Attanasio’s directorial debut didn’t make a massive impact numbers-wise at the box office. However, it did receive plenty of accolades. Primarily in regards to the former Bull star’s directorial talents.