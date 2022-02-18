Bull Rider’s Dad Jumps Into Arena to Save His Son From Charging Bull: VIDEO

Cody Hooks can thank his dad for jumping into the arena to save him from a charging Texas bull, and it was all caught on video.

Hooks, who participated in a bull-riding event at the Bell County Expo Center in Belton, ran afoul of the animal this past Saturday.

The young man got bucked off and possibly knocked out by a raging bull during his event. He hit the ground and lay motionless as two men kept the bull from charging at him. Country Rebel reported on the scary moment.

Dad of the year jumps into the arena with zero hesitation to protect his son. pic.twitter.com/FxS9j8wD40 — Outsider (@outsider) February 16, 2022

But that didn’t last long. Friend Lucas Hay caught the bull charging back toward Hooks. But in a split-second decision, Landis Hooks jumped to the ground and took the hit from the bull.

Belton sits along Interstate 35 between Waco and Austin.

Bull Rider Hurt Right Out of Gate

Hay caught the moment in a short, 16-second clip.

Within two seconds of the gate opening, the teenage bull rider knocks into the bull and loses consciousness. He lands on his back with his arms up.

Unable to move, his dad jumps into the ring to check his son. Landis Hooks is a former bull-riding pro.

Landis noticed the bull changing direction and coming toward the two men.

The man quickly thinks fast and covers up his son as the bull lowers its horns. Dad takes the hit in the back and loses his cowboy hat, but he saves his son from worse injury.

One Outsider Twitter fan named Linda reflected on the brave moment. She said it was “quite possibly the most amazing video I’ve ever seen, that’s true love right there.”

Teenager OK After Scary Fall, Dad’s Protection

Later, the bull rider took to Instagram to thank his dad for protecting him.

Cody Hooks said, “Not one to post falling off, but big thanks to my dad Landis Hooks and the bullfighters last night in Belton, Texas, could’ve been a hella lot worse.”

Hay’s video picked up steam on Facebook with one company, Slap Dicks Cattle Co., sharing the video of the bull rider.

One of Cody’s family members posted an update on the bull rider’s health. Amazingly, the teen is just sore without any spinal injuries or seizures.

“He’s getting plenty of rest but up and moving,” Heather Hooks said. “Landis Hooks hung the moon in his children’s eyes and only did what he’s always done when it comes to protecting his children and even buddies at times in this great sport we love so much! He is our Hero!”

The woman relayed that the bull rider would be “back at it before long.” She added in her Facebook post, saying the family “appreciated all the prayers.”

Finally, she thanked offered a special thanks “to the bullfighters who also put their lives on the line! These guys tip their hats to everyone who played a part Saturday night.”