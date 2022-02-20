‘Bull’: One Season 1 Scene With Danny Was ‘Manipulative’

The members of Bull’s Trial Analysis Corporation (TAC) team are dedicated to getting the job done. It is important to the members of the team that they do anything they possibly can to make sure a trial’s outcome is the very best, ending in the ideal ruling for the client.

To achieve this, the special team works diligently for clients on a variety of levels such as selecting the ideal jurors for trials; developing winning strategies; and determining where things could go wrong in multiple scenarios. Of course, Michael Weatherly’s Dr. Jason Bull leads this unique TAC team in their efforts. However, each member plays their own important role in each case. Including Jamie Lee Kirchner’s Danielle “Danny” James who plays a critical role on the TAC as the team’s lead investigator.

A former NYPD detective and FBI agent, Danny has some valuable skills that are pertinent for Bull’s TAC team to run smoothly. She is integral to the team’s efforts to run smoothly; and a beloved character in the series. However, there is one scene early in the popular CBS show’s run where Jason Bull may have gone too far with Danny James. Committing some rather manipulative tactics to succeed in the end goal.

The TAC Team Finds Themselves In A Dangerous Hostage Situation

In one first season episode of Bull titled Stockholm Syndrome, Bull’s TAC team finds themselves in a very dangerous situation as they are taken, hostage. The woman holding the team hostage (Christina Jackson) is hoping to free her husband, Gordon Guthrie (Driton Tomaj), from prison.

And, it was Danny who testified against the man when she was serving as an undercover agent. Ever creative in even the most unlikely situations, Weatherly’s Jason Bull decides to hold a mock trial to determine whether Gordon is innocent as his wife claims, or guilty as charged.

Bull’s Unconventional Tactics Lead To Very Uncomfortable Conclusions

However, Bull’s strategy proves to be just as unconventional as the mock trial itself. To save his team from the hostage situation, the former psychiatrist aims to tear down Danny’s character. Giving their captor the results that she wants. To get the desired “not guilty” verdict in the simulation, Bull suggests that Danny could have been under the influence of hallucinogens when she testified. Bull also doubles down, addressing some personal issues with the former NYPD detective.

The unusual trial does end with the desired result; ultimately saving the TAC team from further danger. However, much of it was at a cost as Danny fell victim to some intense manipulation. Afterward, Bull does tell Danny how much he believes in her. However, the strategy still felt like it went entirely too far.