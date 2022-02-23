‘Bull’ Star Michael Weatherly Once Explained the Significance of Jason’s Glasses

Watching Bull over the seasons it’s been on CBS has given viewers chances to see the lead star’s glasses. Why are they so significant?

Michael Weatherly plays Dr. Jason Bull in the hour-long drama. Maybe he can offer some insight into the meaning behind Jason’s glasses. Let’s get some information on this from a story by Looper.

As we said, those glasses are just really significant. They have some level of importance. How so? Well, Weatherly has worn them when even promoting the show ahead of a new season. He did come clean about their significance just before Season 3 started airing.

‘Bull’ Actor Takes Some Influence For His Glasses From Other Actors

The Bull actor, who also has fans from NCIS due to playing Tony DiNozzo, did an interview back a few years ago with HeyUGuys. Weatherly did say that his glasses were inspired by spy character Harry Palmer, played by Michael Caine; Colin Firth in A Single Man; Italian actor Marcello Mastroianni; and Gary Oldman and Alec Guinness, respectively, as spy George Smiley in the 2011 movie and 1979 series titled Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy.

Now, Caine, Guinness, and Oldman, for their characters, wear black-rimmed glasses. Firth does, too, yet that character has secrets for some very different reasons.

Mastroianni wore glasses as a film director in Federico Fellini’s highly-influential 8 1/2. This mixture of wise, secretive men and characters fits the world of Bull to a T. Jason is one complicated dude who has to be really confident and work in the weird worlds of the science of deception and perception.

Character Has A Lot of Traits Around Being Blunt, Having Perception Abilities

Over the many years that it has been on the air, CBS has introduced plenty of unique protagonists. They have a long, long history of procedural programming on the Tiffany Network.

Yet it might truly be said that Jason Bull is definitely one of the standout characters. The show has been on CBS since 2016 and is definitely one of the CBS defining dramas.

Weatherly’s portrayal of Jason Bull is definitely the prime draw for a series. And it’s going to close up shop in May 2022.

This show is partly based on the early career of one Dr. Phil McGraw. He is an executive producer on Bull. This show follows its namesake character as Jason leads the Trial Analysis Corporation (TAC).

It is a group that consults on major cases on everything from jury selection to framing the right defense. While Bull has worked with a team of characters for more than 100 episodes, it is his own blunt honesty and perception skills that make the team successful. It’s also helped the series, too.