‘Bull’ Star Michael Weatherly Remembers Special Moment at 18th at Pebble Beach in Throwback Pic

Memories were stirring in the mind of Bull star Michael Weatherly while watching the PGA Tournament from Pebble Beach last weekend.

Weatherly, who will not be back with the show next season on CBS, shared a couple of sweet pictures from his life. He took to Twitter to do so and added a warm comment with them, too. Let’s take a look and see.

Watching #pga on @cbs / My flashback to 2013 when we visited the 18th at Pebble.Beach. Olivia and Bojana. Gorgeous day. Time flies… pic.twitter.com/eCwVLkYai5 — Michael Weatherly (@M_Weatherly) February 6, 2022

While the actor looks back on times like these with fondness, he will have some more time on his hands in the coming weeks. See, he called an end to Bull after six seasons on CBS.

‘Bull’ Lead Actor Uses Twitter To Also Call End To Long-Running Series

He made the announcement by using what he did above: Twitter. Weatherly said, “It’s been my privilege to play Dr. Jason Bull. But after 6 seasons of incredible storylines, I’ve decided it’s time to pursue new challenges and bring his story to a close. It has been an honor to work with this talented cast, crew, and writing/producing team who helped reinvent the legal drama.”

The Bull actor encouraged the show’s fans to hang around and keep watching through the final episodes.

Geneva Carr Adds Her Best Wishes Through Instagram Post

Actress Geneva Carr is looking fondly back upon her time on the drama. Carr, who has played Marissa Morgan throughout the show’s entire run, shared a photo on her Instagram account.

Her caption reads: “6 years of television with this incrediBULL human being. Love, awe, admiration, but mostly… he’s just so doggone fun to be around!”

Fans did chime in with some kind words about the picture underneath it. One fan writes: “BFF. Hope you both get to work together again in the future.” This one states simply, “I adore you both.” And then, this Bull fan addresses comments to both actors: “He has been fun to watch. Actually both of you.”

In yet another use of Twitter, Weatherly invited his fans to go to his website and check out a movie that he’s done. This Bull actor is one busy dude.

“This is a message inviting you to michaelweatherly.com,” Weatherly said in a video uploaded to Twitter. “Where I am hoping I will be able to post a movie that I directed and also some music that I made with some friends that you might find interesting. Anyway, it’s a nice, snowy morning, so I thought I’d share it with you.”

Fans may also be hoping that he will come back and play Tony DiNozzo again on NCIS now that he’s got time on his hands.