‘Bull’ Star Michael Weatherly Takes Fans Into ‘Way Back Machine’ for 1988 Throwback Snap

Over the weekend, Bull star Michael Weatherly took fans into a “way back machine” for a 1988 throwback snapshot on his Twitter account.

In the post, the Bull star declares, “Way back machine: 1988 and reading about Cary Grant while wandering in San Francisco…”

Way back machine: 1988 and reading about Cary Grant while wandering in San Francisco… pic.twitter.com/4TbOuqvZh1 — Michael Weatherly (@M_Weatherly) February 7, 2022

Last month, Weatherly announced that Bull is to officially end later this spring after six seasons. He stated in a tweet, “It’s been my privilege to play Dr. Jason Bull. But after 6 seasons of incredible storylines, I’ve decided it’s time to pursue new cease challenges and bring his story to a close. It has been an honor to work with this talented cast, crew, and writing/producing team who helped reinvent the legal drama.”

Weatherly also encouraged Bull fans to stick around for the final episodes. “Stay tuned for a big series finish. Thanks to all the fans from the bottom of my heart. You will always be part of our Bull family!”

He also reassured NCIS fans in 2018 in a tweet, “I will always be ready to play DiNozzo when the time is right.”

Does ‘Bull’ Ending Mean that Michael Weatherly Could Come Back to ‘NCIS’?

Meanwhile, fans from Weatherly’s former series NCIS have reportedly begged him to make a return on the show. In a response to the news about Bull, one NCIS fan declared, “Perfect. Come back to NCIS and take over the team! Bring Ziva!”

At the time of his departure from NCIS in 2016, the Bull castmate said that his character, Anthony DiNozzo, would live on in the hearts and minds of the views. “I would absolutely be open to anything and everything, including things that no one even thought of yet,” Weatherly stated.

Weatherly also spoke to Entertainment Tonight about any plans to come back to NCIS. He declared at that time he would “never rule anything out” in regards to the long-time running crime investigation series.“Some of my favorite moments take place in airports when I hear people say, ‘Dr. Bull! Looking forward to Bull! And every once in a while, someone tries to slap my head and I go ‘Uh…’ ‘cause Bull doesn’t get head-slapped.”

While talking about Bull being after NCIS in the TV line-up at one point, Weatherly openly admitted he didn’t know about the scheduling move. “I was in Boston when I heard about the time slot, and Jumped up and down like a kangaroo who had just had three cups of coffee. I think I just kept hopping around and my wife was like, ‘What’s going on?’ Then I had to explain to my wife and TV programming and then it got boring.”

In regards to what his backup would be from acting, the Bull actor added, “What I’m thinking is, the acting goes sideways, we’re just going to set up a little private practice somewhere and I’m gonna be in charge of how much it costs.”