‘Bull’: Where You’ve Seen Taylor Rentzel Before

Many stars have been part of Bull since Season 1. But there is one named MacKenzie Meehan who played Taylor Rentzel that’s been around.

Meehan has appeared in many other things besides Bull that stars Michael Weatherly on CBS. Where else has she been showing up? Let’s get some help on this thanks to Looper.

She made an appearance in the movie The Wolf of Wall Street starring Leonardo DiCaprio. So, when Jordan Belfort, played by DiCaprio, goes to create Stratton Oakmont, he needs some help.

‘Bull’ Actress Had Quite An Interesting Role In ‘The Wolf of Wall Street’

Who does he get? Stockbroker Donnie Azoff, played by Jonah Hill, and he’s a piece of work. A crooked piece of work, too. Then Donnie has an unusual personality and the dude is married to his first cousin named Hildy, played by Meehan. That is legal, by the way, in New York.

The Bull actress does not appear much in the flick. But she does have some noteworthy moments. Remember when they sail out on their mega-yacht and encounter a storm? Hildy didn’t want to go because of the forecast, but Jordan and Donnie were adamant to go. Remember: These two run the show. When they say go, they go.

The movie helped Meehan move along. After that flick, she appeared in These Hopeless Savages, My All-American, and A Stand Up Guy. Those were starring roles but not prominent.

Another Prominent Role In Meehan’s Career Was In 2016 Series ‘Vinyl’

That next one was in the 2016 series, Vinyl, and she was cast as an American Century representative, Penny. Where did she show up? Boardroom meetings. Penny helped in her part to steer the direction of the company in a more fruitful manner. The actress did appear in all 10 episodes before the show was canceled.

Here’s something interesting. The Wolf of Wall Street was directed by the famed Martin Scorsese. He also directed the pilot episode for Vinyl. Scorsese stayed on as an executive producer along with Mick Jagger, Terence Winter, and Scott Z. Burns.

Meehan did also appear in another TV series titled Adult Ed along with her role on Bull. That TV show Bull follows the employees at the jury consulting firm Trial Analysis Corporation.

Dr. Jason Bull, played by Weatherly, is a psychologist and an expert within the study of trial science. He uses his expertise to help legal teams select the right jurors for their clients, and in doing so, he lets them know what type of argument will win over those jurors most effectively.

What does Taylor Rentzel do? She’s a cyber expert who’s been a part of the team since Season 3.