‘Bull’: Why Cable McCrory Actress Annabelle Attanasio Left the Show

With the CBS series Bull starring Michael Weatherly coming to an end, one of the show’s actresses actually left the show relatively early on. Who was it?

It was Anabelle Attanasio, who played Cable McCrory on there. Let’s get a little more insight into why Attanasio left Bull with some help from Looper.

She left ahead of the show’s third season because she was going to go behind the camera for a project. This is according to an article from Deadline.

‘Bull’ Actress Leaves Show In Order To Direct Feature-Length Film

“I’m excited to share that I have been given the opportunity to direct my first feature film, a story I’ve been shepherding for four years,” Attanasio said in a statement when she left in 2018. “Sadly, the film conflicts with my role as Cable on Bull. CBS and the show’s producers have graciously allowed me to leave the series so I can pursue this extraordinary opportunity.”

Attanasio said she would miss playing Cable. She also is the daughter of Bull executive producer Paul Attanasio. Upon her departure from Bull, Attanasio directed a feature film titled Mickey and the Bear. It tells the story of a Montana teenager, played by Camila Morrone, whose relationship with Dad, played by James Badge Dale, is not easy.

Mickey and the Bear also starred Calvin Demba, Ben Rosenfield, and Rebecca Henderson. It had a limited release and had a so-so box office result. But the film was critically acclaimed and many people spoke up about Attanasio’s direction.

Michael Weatherly Show Has Been Loosely Based On Life of Dr. Phil McGraw

With her character being killed off, she more than likely will not appear in any final Bull episodes. If you didn’t know, then this show was somewhat based on the career of Dr. Phil McGraw.

It debuted back in 2016’s with Dr. Jason Bull leading the way as the leader of the Trial Analysis Corporation. TAC assists lawyers in jury selection through the use of experts in psychology and technology.

Before the series’ first episode, McGraw opened up about the show as part of a Televisions Critics Association panel. According to an article from Deadline, he said that Bull wasn’t a real representation of his life before his rise to fame. He did say, though, that the series used his life as a base for its stories.

“I like the way the show tracks how we did the right thing and tried to take the higher moral ground in these cases. We kept the moral compass. Sometimes the law doesn’t always get it right,” McGraw said. “We didn’t always get to pick our clients. But there were two types of people we wouldn’t represent: child molesters and drug dealers.”