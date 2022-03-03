‘Cal Fire’: Billy Burke and Kevin Alejandro Cast As Leads Alongside Max Thieriot

Cal Fire has picked up two new leading actors to play alongside Seal Team’s Max Thieriot

As Deadline announced today (March 2nd), Billy Burke (9-1-1: Lone Star) and Kevin Alejandro (Southland) will also star in the CBS drama.

Burke will play Vince, the father of Thieriot’s Bode Donovan. Vince is a pessimistic yet loveable third-generation Cal Fire member who is the acting fire chief of Middletown. He’s a strong and highly capable firefighter who has battled many flames. And he’s never one to walk away with his town needs him.

And Alejandro will star as Manny, a father and fire captain tasked with watching prison inmates who work on the fire line. Manny is an honest man who had his own life of crime as a younger man, which gives him unique wisdom. And he sees potential in Bode until he uncovers a big secret.

What’s ‘Cal Fire’ About?

The premise of Cal Fire comes from Max Thieriot’s own childhood growing up in Northern California’s fire country. The actor co-wrote the pilot with Tony Phelan and Joan Rater. And Thieriot will serve as an executive producer.

In the story, Thieriot plays Bode Donovan, a convict looking to shorten his prison sentence by joining a firefighting program in his small hometown. While he’s there, Bode and other inmates have to fight wildfires alongside the state’s most elite crew.

Bode Donovan started his life with promise and then, after a series of unfortunate events, he turns to crime. Though he believes in second chances, even for himself. So he joins the program to not only get out of prison but also to make a difference. However, misplaced guilt about his past gets in the way of dealing with his future.

The project got the green light from Jerry Bruckheimer Television and CBS Studios earlier this month.

“Beyond excited and so incredibly thankful to be continuing the CAL FIRE journey!” Max Thieriot wrote when he heard the news. “Thank you @cbstvstudios @cbstv for giving us this opportunity! I know we will make y’all proud!!!”

There is no word about how the new series will affect the actor’s place on Seal Team. Though, on the season finale, his character Clay did tell Jason that he had his “last run with Bravo.”

Whether or not that means he’s making a full exit, we don’t know. According to Deadline, his contract will allow him to work on two shows at once. So it’s possible that the actor may stick with Seal Team and back down to a recurring star instead of a regular.