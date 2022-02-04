Candace Cameron Bure Explains How She Got Along with Bob Saget Despite His ‘Not Family-Friendly’ Comedy

Although their father-daughter bond continued to remain strong even after Full House came to an end in the mid-’90s, Candace Cameron Bure reveals how she got along with Bob Saget despite his well-known “not-family-friendly” standup comedy.

During a recent interview with Today, Cameron Bure spoke about Bob Saget’s standup acts. “You know if people see Bob’s standup. It’s not family-friend standup. So, that would always be a question. Like, ‘How can you guys be friends?’ It’s like, well, I grew up with Bob. So I understand his sense of humor.”

Cameron Bure then stated that like Bob Saget, she also has a sense of humor. “But I can also separate that person that’s on the stage making jokes to get the laugh. And the real heart behind a person and their love and their friendship and their kindness.”

Cameron Bure then recalled Bob Saget inviting her to his “stand up world,” but he understood that it wasn’t really her scene. “He would invite me to things all the time in the standup world. But then say, ‘You’re invited but don’t come. Don’t come because I know you, this will cross the line for you. You’re not gonna enjoy it. You’re not gonna laugh. So, I love you. You can come if you want to, but don’t come.”

Candace Cameron Bure Reveals Bob Saget Was the First Man She Ever Saw Cry

While continuing her chat with Today, Candace Cameron Bure revealed that Full House star Bob Saget was the first man she actually ever saw cry. “He was so emotionally available all the time. And he was really the first person in my life as a man that I saw cry and have those emotions right at the forefront of his conversations.”

Cameron Bure stated that if you were crying, Bob Saget would hurt with you. “You would see the tears well up in his eyes. Bob is a remarkable person and I’ve never had a friendship like the one I’ve had with him. That’s why it makes it so hard.”

The Full House star also shared a letter she wrote to Bob Saget on January 11th. “We are all family, but you were the glue. The sticky, messy, squishy, sweet, lovable glue. My childhood is wrapped up in you, my formative teenage years, and the rest of adulthood. You taught me to feel deeply at such a young age. You were never afraid or ashamed to share your emotions. To cry, to love, to laugh, and say it out loud.”

Cameron Bure goes on to tell the Today crew that her brain hasn’t comprehended the loss of Bob Saget quite yet. “You know… you might think, like, ‘Oh, he played your dad on TV.’ But Bob was so much more than that. So to think that he’s not here. And we’re not gonna have that last, you know, a joke or another or just another big of ridiculousness in life… it’s almost unbearable for me to think about.”