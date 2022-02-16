Candace Cameron Bure on How ‘It’s Been Difficult’ for Bob Saget’s Family After His Death

A little over a month since Bob Saget’s death, “Full House” co-star Candace Cameron Bure detailed how his family is doing.

Bob Saget and Candace Cameron Bure grew close throughout the 1980s and 90s when they starred in “Full House” together. Saget played Bure’s on-screen father, and he seemed to embody that role in real life too. Unfortunately, Saget passed away on Jan. 9, 2022, at just 65 years old. Recent autopsy reports reveal that he likely struck his head and died by accident.

Earlier this week, Bure sat down with Fox News to discuss how she’s been holding up and processing Saget’s death. At one point, the interviewer asked Bure if she’d been in touch with Saget’s family since his untimely death.

“I have, I keep in close contact with Kelly [Rizzo, Saget’s wife],” Candace Cameron Bure said. “And you know it’s been difficult these past couple weeks because of more things that have come out. There are a lot of questions.”

Those questions likely relate to the nature of Saget’s death. He was found dead in his hotel room on Jan. 9 with significant fractures in his skull and brain bleeding. Some doctors question how such damage could have occurred if Saget had only slipped and fallen, then gone to sleep.

“I’m trying honestly not to think about it. In the sense that I just wanna remember Bob,” Candace Cameron Bure continued. “And what a kind, and loving, and amazing person that he was. And let it be that.”

Saget’s family recently sued Orange County Sheriff John Mina and the District Nine Medical Examiner’s Office to ensure further privacy for the case. The lawsuit should allow only the family to see sensitive information related to Saget’s death.

Candace Cameron Bure Describes How ‘Full House’ Cast Mourned Bob Saget Together

Earlier this week, Candace Cameron Bure sat down with Entertainment Tonight to share how her grieving process is going.

“It’s been a rough roller coaster,” Bure explained. “It’s hard to think that it’s almost a month. I still don’t believe that he’s gone.”

She still expects to see messages from Saget, before remembering that she won’t receive any more. But Candace Cameron Bure isn’t alone in feeling this way. The rest of the “Full House” cast has experienced these heartbreaking moments as well.

“We’ve all been in really close contact and that was strangely one of the most unreal weeks of my life,” Bure said. “From the week that he passed up into the funeral because we were all together every day practically 24 hours a day.”

She continued, “You know who your real friends are, and who family is, and you know who shows up. And it means a lot and you don’t want to let go of that. So having that contact with everyone — that’s been the most helpful part of it… None of us are alone in grieving him.”