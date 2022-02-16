Candace Cameron Bure Remembers Bob Saget Always Being ‘Emotionally Available’

Full House star Candace Cameron remembered her late onscreen father Bob Saget’s kindness and support.

“He always carried his emotions right at the surface in the best of ways,” Bure told Fox News. “He was always so emotionally available in the best of ways. And he always let you know that he loved you. Every text, every phone call, every moment in person, he would give you the biggest hug. And he always let you know how much he cared about you. That was such an incredibly powerful gift that he gave. We are all reminded of that, all of us who knew Bob, who received that love and those hugs from him. That’s what I want to carry on.”

Saget passed away on Jan. 9. According to the medical examiner, his death was the result of head trauma. However, they shared no official explanation beyond the cause. Bure’s interview took place shortly after Saget’s family filed a suit to keep the details of his passing private.

“In order to protect the Saget family’s privacy, today on their behalf, I filed for an injunction to prevent the disclosure of any photographs or videos of Mr. Saget made by the authorities during their investigation,” Brian Bieber, the Saget family’s lawyer, explained. “The facts of the investigation should be made public, but these materials should remain private out of respect for the dignity of Mr. Saget and his family. It’s very simple. From a human and legal standpoint, the Saget family’s privacy rights outweigh any public interest in disclosure of this sensitive information.”

Bob Saget’s Family Releases Statement After Cause of Death Revealed

When asked about how the family is holding up, Bure said: “I keep in close contact with Kelly [Rizzo, Saget’s wife], and you know it’s been difficult these past couple weeks because of more things that have come out. There are a lot of questions. I’m trying honestly not to think about it. In the sense that I just wanna remember Bob. And what a kind, and loving, and amazing person that he was. And let it be that.”

After Saget’s cause of death went public, his wife and daughters shared a statement of their own.

“In the weeks since Bob’s passing, we have been overwhelmed with the incredible outpouring of love from Bob’s fans, which has been a great comfort to us and for which we are eternally grateful,” it read. “Now that we have the final conclusions from the authorities’ investigation, we felt it only proper that the fans hear those conclusions directly from us. The authorities have determined that Bob passed from head trauma. They have concluded that he accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep. No drugs or alcohol were involved.”

The statement concluded: “As we continue to mourn together, we ask everyone to remember the love and laughter that Bob brought to this world, and the lessons he taught us all: to be kind to everyone, to let the people you love know you love them, and to face difficult times with hugs and laughter.”