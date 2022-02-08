Candace Cameron Bure Reveals How the ‘Full House’ Cast Mourned Bob Saget Together

The cast of Full House was able to come together and mourn the death of Bob Saget. One of the show’s cast members shares details.

Actress Candace Cameron Bure, who played D.J. Tanner on the original show, talked about it with Entertainment Tonight. She would play D.J. Tanner-Fuller in the later show Fuller House.

“It’s been a rough roller coaster,” the Full House star said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight reporter Lauren Zima. “It’s hard to think that it’s almost a month. I still don’t believe that he’s gone.”

Cameron Bure also said that she’s “always waiting for him to text and chime in and make a joke. I’m like waiting, like, come on! When is this gonna happen? And I know it’s not going to happen.”

‘Full House’ Star Says She Has Solid Relationship With Saget’s Widow, Friends

Bob Saget died on January 9 while on the road doing stand-up comedy in Orlando, Fla. He was found dead in his room at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel.

Cameron Bure said she has a solid relationship with Saget’s widow, Kelly Rizzo, his daughters, friends, and the Full House family.

“We’ve all been in really close contact and that was strangely one of the most unreal weeks of my life,” she said. “From the week that he passed up into the funeral because we were all together every day practically 24 hours a day.

“You know who your real friends are, and who family is, and you know who shows up and it means a lot and you don’t want to let go of that,” the Full House star said. “So having that contact with everyone — that’s been the most helpful part of it… None of us are alone in grieving him.”

Cast Members, Friends of Saget Come Closer Together These Days

And while they’ve always been bonded, losing Saget has made them come even more together. That’s true for the family and the Full House cast. “If we could get any closer, which we’re already family, but we are,” Bure confirmed. “The relationships become even more precious the older we all get because you realize they could be gone tomorrow, so we’re texting even more, we’re talking even more, we’re hanging out even more.”

The actress continued, “Hopefully you have a good family, but you get to choose your friends and when you have those really close friendships that are unconditional friendships, the love is always there. You have to hang on to them because they are precious and I feel like rare in life at times, so my Full House family is incredibly precious to me and to all of us.”