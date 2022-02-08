Candace Cameron Bure Says ‘January Was a Bust’ in New Pilates Pics

Candace Cameron Bure is getting back into the swing of things. The beginning of 2022 was quite difficult for the star. For instance, the loss of Bob Saget definitely took a toll on her health. With February already here, the actress is taking some self-care time at the pilates studio.

In a picture a friend, Bure is all smiles. The next two images show the actress hard at work stretching with the help of her fitness coach.

“Back in the pilates studio!! It’s been SO long and I’m so happy to start my fitness routine up again. January was a bust, because life happens 🤷🏼‍♀️. Fitness with friends is always the best combo,” she writes.

Friends and fans are leaving words of encouragement in the comments section.

“Everything about this makes me SO INSANELY HAPPY!!!!! Life happens and we roll with it, grow with it and KEEP ON GOING ❤️ Love you,” @kirastokesfit writes.

“I need this!!! Can the next party be a Pilates party?!” @paulnortonhair adds.

We hope that this photo series is the first of many showing off Candace Cameron Bure’s smile.

Candace Cameron Bure’s Last Words to Bob Saget

Candace Cameron Bure and Bob Saget were close friends. This is why the comedian’s passing has taken such a toll on the actress. In an interview with Today, she shares her final text exchange with her friend.

The pair got into a bit of a tiff after Saget’s plane flight was delayed. Bure and Saget were supposed to meet up for dinner, but the plans got cancelled. The next morning, Bure says that the late comedian apologized for being grumpy.

“In Bob fashion, the next day he wrote me, like, what would be pages long of a text. And he was apologizing, saying he was cranky and he was just so sorry,” she says.

At the end of his message, he writes “I love you more for the trouble you’re giving me, if that’s even possible.”

“And I wrote back, ‘I love you. I could never be mad at you. Roll my eyes at you? Yes. But never mad. And I love that (you’re being like) Dolly. That made me laugh out loud. I loved your mom,’ and he just wrote back, ‘I love you. My mom loved you too.’”

Candace Cameron Bure is thankful that their last words to each other were full of love. She never wants to lose these messages.

“I’m so scared that I’m going to pull up his text and then accidentally delete it one day. It scares me so much because I don’t ever want to lose this.”