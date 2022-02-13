Candace Cameron Bure Shares Pics From ‘Fun Day’ at the Phoenix Open

“Full House” star Candace Cameron Bure is enjoying some time with friends and family. Last night, Bure posted a few pictures from the Phoenix Open, which is a PGA golf tournament in Phoenix, Arizona. Supporting her friend and golfer Roger Sloan, she is caught smiling with her husband and many friends.

“What a fun day supporting @rogersloan87 at the @wmphoenixopen !! @kcmcsloan is the hostess with the mostess 💕💜,” Bure writes. “Look for Roger on the course in the back of most of the photos 😉. Fun day with friends and family!”

Sweet messages from both friends and fans fill up the comments section. Roger Sloan thanks Candace Cameron Bure for cheering him on at the big event. “Yes!! So glad y’all got to come out and watch! You picked a crazy one to do it!!” Sloan writes.

Many others complimented Bure’s style. “This outfit…for a golf tournament…im all about it…also that little Chloe bag,” @missmakenzierae writes.

We are wishing the Bure family a happy rest of their weekend.

Candace Cameron Bure’s Tribute to Late Friend

Candace Cameron Bure misses her longtime friend and costar Bob Saget. Since his passing back in January, the star has been mourning his loss. In a sweet Instagram tribute, she pays homage to her dear friend.

“Oh, Bob,” she begins. “Why’d you have to leave us so soon? We are all family, but you were the glue. The sticky, messy, squishy, sweet, lovable glue. My childhood is wrapped up in you, my formative teenaged years and the rest of adulthood. You taught me to feel deeply at such a young age.”

“You were never afraid or ashamed to share your emotions, to cry, to love, to laugh and say it out loud. We’ve always been so deeply connected since the day we met when I was 10 years old. You weren’t just like a father, but one of my closest friends in life. This hurts like nothing I’ve ever felt before. I love you, I love you, I love you. You knew that. I knew that. But I have to say it again. I want one more hug. I want one more text that says, “oh, btw, it’s me Bob” after a long rant.”

“You were always so protective of me, and cared about everything. And everybody. You were the best. You were… Bob. There will never be another like you. I wish you could see the outpouring of love you have. You’ve certainly left a beautiful legacy in kindness, compassion, loyalty, generosity, and love❤️. I’m not saying goodbye because you’ll never leave my heart. Even with this gigantic tear in it.”