Candace Cameron Bure Is Stylish Rocking a Vintage Jacket

Candace Cameron Bure had her allegiances challenged on Sunday afternoon. On Sunday in Los Angeles, the Los Angeles Rams took on the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship game. Ultimately, the Rams took care of business late and punched their ticket to the Super Bowl in Los Angeles in two weeks. However, Cameron Bure was conflicted, she revealed in a new Instagram post. Why? Well, if you recall, her show that started it all, “Full House”, was set in San Fran while she was born and raised in Los Angeles.

So, in a new Instagram post, Cameron Bure revealed even though it was a house divided, she had to still post a very cool retro 49ers jacket.

She captioned the post, “I’ll be honest. I’m not really a football fan. Give me hockey 🏒!! BUT, in honor of todays game, despite being born and raised in So Cal (go Rams!) but living in a Full House in San Francisco on tv for so many years 🏡, this retro jacket was too cute not to post. @49ers @nfl . @melissacoulier.”

Candace Cameron Bure on Her Daughter’s Career

Acting runs in the family for the Bures. Yes, Candace Cameron Bure’s daughter, Natasha, starred in her own Lifetime movie called, “Don’t Sweat The Small Stuff: The Kristine Carlson Story”. As you may recall, Cameron Bure has thrived on the competing Network, Hallmark Channel in recent years.

She told Heavy, “Oh, I’m so proud of Natasha, she’s been working hard, and this is what she’s wanted to do for a long time.” Cameron Bure continued, “She’s been out there auditioning, being a working actor just as everyone else is. And you know, she’s making her way. She’s been doing films, and this was a great one she got with Lifetime, so I’m super proud and excited for her.”

Candace Cameron Bure supports her daughter following in her footsteps. Still, she wants her to earn it just like everyone else. She added, “I’m very glad she’s out there doing her own thing, and I will happily promote all of her Lifetime movies, even though it’s the competing network. I’m her mother first so I will always be promoting them. If Hallmark doesn’t snatch her up for a Christmas movie, it’s Hallmark’s loss!” She’s always going to put her family first. Regardless of the network. She wants to see her daughter succeed.

Candace Cameron Bure has thrived on the Hallmark Channel in recent years, but she is still proud of her daughter for finding her own way. She just wants her to thrive.

You can watch Candace Cameron Bure on “Fuller House” on Netflix.