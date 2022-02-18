Candace Cameron Bure Talks Leaning on Her Faith to Cope With Bob Saget’s Death

Actress Candace Cameron Bure was a close and personal friend of Bob Saget, who passed away just a few weeks ago.

Candace Cameron Bure took the death of her friend and “Full House” co-star hard. The comedian was found dead on January 9 in a room at the Ritz Carlton in Orlando, Florida. Saget had been in the area performing his stand-up comedy routine.

In an interview with Us Weekly, Candace Cameron Bure says it is her faith that has gotten her through this difficult time.

“I don’t question my faith,” she says in the interview. “I believe with all of my heart that God knows everything that’s happening and there’s nothing that catches him by surprise. He doesn’t make mistakes. Of course, I’m gonna have a lot of questions when I get to talk to God face-to-face one day. It always makes me cling closer to God. … I mean, I love God in the good times, but I’m so grateful that he’s there in the difficult times. Because the Bible says, God loves and brings comfort to those who are brokenhearted. He’s close to those who are brokenhearted. And I definitely feel his presence in those times and that’s comforting.”

Florida’s Orange County Medical Examiner announced that Bob Saget’s death was likely due to an accidental fall. He had many friends in the entertainment industry and left a big impact on everyone he came in contact with, including Candace Cameron Bure. The two become close friends while working together on the set of “Full House” and then in the series reboot. Saget played Danny Tanner, the father of Bure’s character, D.J. Tanner. Bure sometimes refers to Saget as her “TV father.” Saget also hosted popular comedic home video show, “America’s Funniest Home Videos.”

Candace Cameron Bure Remembers Bob Saget on Social Media

Shortly after his passing, Candace Cameron Bure took to social media to honor her former co-star and friend. It is clear that Saget held a special place in the actress’s heart.

Oh, Bob. Why’d you have to leave us so soon?” Candace Cameron Bure says in to begin the post. “We are all family, but you were the glue. The sticky, messy, squishy, sweet, lovable glue. My childhood is wrapped up in you, my formative teenaged years and the rest of adulthood. You taught me to feel deeply at such a young age.”

Bure then calls Saget one of her “closest friends” ever.

“You were never afraid or ashamed to share your emotions, to cry, to love, to laugh and say it out loud,” she continues. “We’ve always been so deeply connected since the day we met when I was 10 years old. You weren’t just like a father, but one of my closest friends in life. This hurts like nothing I’ve ever felt before. I love you, I love you, I love you. You knew that. I knew that. But I have to say it again. I want one more hug. I want one more text that says, ‘oh, btw, it’s me Bob’ after a long rant. I want one more laugh. I want to roll my eyes at you one more time.