Candace Cameron Bure Teases ‘All Day’ Hallmark Movie Marathon

Is there anything better than an all-day-long Sunday movie marathon? Not likely…unless it’s also a Hallmark movie marathon! And, actress Candace Cameron Bure is inviting us all to enjoy a day of mysteries on the popular cable channel.

The Fuller House star took to Instagram Sunday afternoon letting her fans – and fans of Hallmark mysteries – know that Hallmark is the channel to choose today for a mystery marathon. A marathon that concludes later tonight, ending with a premiere of Bure’s latest Aurora Teagarden mystery.

In the Sunday afternoon Insta post, Candace Cameron Bure poses with some of her Hallmark coworkers in some smiley photos. And, the star says, anyone who wants more smiles like these can find exactly that during the all-day marathon.

“If you’re looking to see MORE of these smiling faces then look no further than @hallmarkmovie ALL DAY TODAY,” the actress writes, adding that following the marathon is an exciting premiere.

“Finishing with the brand new Aurora Teagarden Mystery: Haunted By Murder tonight,” the actress adds. ” …. our spookiest mystery yet”

Candace Cameron Bure has been portraying Aurora Teagarden, the highly intelligent and quick-minded librarian with a knack for solving crimes in the popular Hallmark mystery movie series. The latest installment is set to premiere tonight (Sunday, February 20) on Hallmark at 9/8 central time.

The Latest ‘Aurora Teagarden’ Stars One Of Candace Cameron Bure’s Favorite People

The new film titled Haunted By Murder stars Candace Cameron Bure and Lexa Doig. The film also features Bure’s real-life daughter, Natasha Bure as well as Doig’s daughter, Mia Shanks. In the movie, the daughters portray the younger version of Cameron Bure and Doig’s Aurora Teagarden characters.

Earlier this week, the Fuller House star shared a sneak peek behind the scenes of the film as she and Doig are joined by their daughters on the Haunted By Murder set.

“Who doesn’t love a good flashback in a movie?” the actress asks in the Insta post.

“new Aurora Teagarden: Haunted By Murder premieres Sunday at 9/8c on @hallmarkmovie,” the actress continues. Then she mentions her favorite part about the upcoming movie.

“did @lexdoig and I mention that our daughters are in this one?” adds Cameron Bure.

The Instagram post includes a quick video showing some behind-the-scenes moments on the newest addition to the popular Hallmark mystery movie series. And, proud mothers Candace Cameron Bure and Lexa Doig are no doubt excited to share the set with their daughters!

“We open [the film] on young Aurora, young Sally, young Arthur,” Candace Cameron Bure says in the Insta video.

“Two of these actors are actually played by our own daughters,” the proud mother continues.

”I think it’s going to be really interesting for the audience to see Aurora and Sally as teenagers,” the actress adds. “And when all of it started.”