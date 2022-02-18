Candace Cameron Bure is working on a new project with this Full House costar. Hint: they may have been in multiple projects together already!

Fans of Steve and DJ Tanner, rejoice! Candace Cameron Bure and Scott Weinger are joining forces again on a secret new project. In a new Instagram post, Bure is teasing Full House fans with a sweet selfie of the onscreen lovebirds.

“Scott and Candace. Steve and D.J. Either way, my heart is full 💚 . We’re cooking up something good,” she writes.

It appears that the costars are in the Redrock production office. The company helps develop all sorts of pieces for film and television. With 3,000 partners (including Warner Brothers, HBO, and CBS) and multiple projects under their belt, this could mean anything.

Bure and Weinger have starred in other projects besides Full House. The pair appears in a newer Hallmark Christmas movie, The Christmas Contest. Could this mean that a new Hallmark movie is in the works? Or, is it a completely new project?

Whatever it is, fans are excited to see DJ and Steve together again.

“My steejay heart is so happy,” one fan writes.

“All our hearts are full with this post,” another says.

Once there is more information, we will let you Outsiders know.

Candace Cameron Bure Thanks Loved Ones

The Full House star is still mourning the loss of Bob Saget. She is thanking her loved ones for all of the support.

“This has been one of the hardest weeks of my life and yet, incredibly beautiful because of family and close friends,” Bure writes on her Instagram. “Yesterday was a better day. We walked, we laughed, we reminisced. [Dave Coulier] and [Melissa Coulier], I [love] you. I think that’s all you’ll hear from me again. I love you. Don’t be annoyed.”

In her Instagram post, she is wearing a sweatshirt that “Love Like and Hug Like Bob Saget.”

“I had this sweatshirt made. Thanks @erinnoella for the design and help. I think it sums everything up just right. Love like Jesus, hug like Bob Saget. @eattravelrock , I have one for you and your family.”

The actress announces plans to sell the crewnecks for charity. She says that 100% of the proceeds will benefit the Scleroderma Research Foundation. Saget was a Board Member and “beloved friend” of the organization, which is dedicated to finding a cure for the disease. It is an autoimmune disorder that affects the skin and connective tissues.

We are happy to see Bure giving back to one of the causes that were dear to Saget’s heart.