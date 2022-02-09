Candace Cameron Bure Throws Luncheon for Her Team Because ‘They Deserve It’

Showing her appreciation to those who support her and her business, Fuller House alum Candace Cameron Bure took to her Instagram to share snapshots of the luncheon she held for her team.

“I thew a luncheon for my team because they deserve it!!” Candace Cameron Bure declares in the post. I’m blessed to work with such talented, positive, encouraging, hard-working individuals. I value their friendship and our relationship so very much.”

Candace Cameron Bure also thanked Good Carma Studio for helping her through the gathering. “You ladies are the best and it’s why I come to you time and time for my party needs.”

Along with hosting the luncheon, the Fuller House alum actually decor the tables herself. “We had ‘make your own floral arrangements’ with expert floral designer [Bashful Rose].”

The luncheon with her team comes just one day after the Full House star revealed she was back in the pilates studio after a long January. “January was a bust because life happens. Fitness with friends is always the best combo.”

Candace Cameron Bure Recently Opens Up About Losing of Her ‘Full House’ Co-Star Bob Saget

During a recent interview with Today, Candace Cameron Bure opened up about losing her Full House co-star, Bob Saget, unexpectedly in early January. “I can’t believe he’s gone forever. I just can’t. My brain has not comprehended that yet. You know, I think that for even TV views, you might think, ‘Oh, he played your dad on TV.’ But Bob was so much more than that.”

Candace Cameron Bure also stated that Saget was really one of her closes friends for 35 years. “To think that he’s not here. And we’re not gonna have another joke or another hug. Or just another bit of ridiculousness in life. It’s almost unbearable for me to think about.”

Candace Cameron Bure further reveals that she continues to keep the final text message conversation between her and Saget. “I’m so scared that I’m going to pull up his text and then accidentally delete it one day. It scares me so much because I don’t ever want to lose this.”

Cameron Bure also revealed that she and her Full House co-star were supposed to have dinner together. But they had a little tiff and his flight was delayed. “We ended up not having dinner. But, in Bob fashion. The next day he wrote me, like, what would be pages long of a text. And he was apologizing. Saying he was cranky and he was just so sorry.”

Saget reportedly passed away in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Orlando, Florida on January 9th. The actor and comedian previously had a stand-up performance in the area the night before. Following the news, Candace Cameron Bure took to her Instagram to share a snapshot of her hugging Saget at her wedding in 1996. “Hug like Bob. I love you my sweet, sweet, Bobby Daddy.”