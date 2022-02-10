CBS Orders Pilot for New York Police Drama Similar To ‘Blue Bloods’

Good news, Blue Bloods fans. CBS has reportedly ordered a pilot for a New York City police drama that is similar to the television network’s hit series.

According to Variety, the new CBS series will be called East New York. The show is by William Finkelstein and Mike Flynn. It follows the newly promoted police captain of East New York, Regina Haywood. The character will notably lead a diverse group of officers and detectives. However, some of her subordinates are reluctant to deploy her “creative methods’ of serving and protecting during what is described as a “social upheaval and the early seed of gentrification.”

Variety also reports that Finkelstein is best known for his writing and producing for various police and legal dramas. He recently worked on CBS’ sequel to The Good Wife, The Good Fight. He also did some writing and producing for Law & Order, NYPD Blue, L.A. Law, and Brooklyn South.

Meanwhile, Flynn is known for writing and producing ABC’s hit series Big Sky. He was also involved with Starz’s Power Book III: Raising Kanan. Both Finkelstein and Flynn will execute produce CBS’ East New York along with Mike Robin of Skyemac Productions; and Christine and Mark Holder of Wonder Street. Warner Bros. Television is the studio.

Along with the series like Blue Bloods, CBS also ordered a reboot of its ‘90s series, Early Edition. The fantasy comedy-drama series notably starred Friday Night Lights star Kyle Chandler. During its four-year run, the show had 90 episodes. The network also announced an untitled mother-and-son legal drama that is from Dr. Phil McGraw as well.

As CBS Orders New Shows, the Network Prepares to End ‘Bull’ After Six Seasons

Last month, it was announced by CBS and Michael Weatherly that the hit legal drama Bull will officially end this spring at six seasons. In a statement to Deadline, the network states, “For six seasons, Bull has established itself as a rating winner with its fresh taken the judicial process never before seen on television. We extend our thanks to the talented cast, Michael Weatherly, Geneva Carr, Yara Martinez, Jaime Lee Kirchner, Christopher Jackson, MacKenzie Meehan; the incredible creative team led by Kathryn Price, and Nichole Millard; and our hardworking crew, for bringing to life these innovative stories.”

The network also thanked Bull’s loyal viewers. “[We] look forward to providing [viewers] with a final run of compelling episodes filled with the humor, intelligence, and twists that have made the drama a fan favorite.”

Bull star Michael Weatherly also released a statement about the show coming to an end. “It’s been my privilege to play Dr. Jason Bull but after 6 Seasons of incredible storylines, I’ve decided it’s time to pursue new creative challenges and bring his story to a close. It has been an honor to work with this talented cast, crew, and writing/producing team who helped reinvent the legal drama. Stay tuned for a big series finish.”