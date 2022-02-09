CBS Orders Reboot Pilot for Kyle Chandler’s ‘Early Edition’

A reboot of the “Early Edition,” the 1996 CBS series starring actor Kyle Chandler could be on the way soon.

The fantasy comedy-drama series produced 90 episodes and completed its four-year run in 2000. Chandler starred as a man who magically got tomorrow’s edition of the Chicago Sun-Times today. Mysteriously, it reached his doorstep thanks to a ginger tabby cat. With that knowledge, Gary Hobson (played by Chandler) could change the day for the better.

Variety reported on the show. The report does not say when the show comes out or if Kyle Chandler will return for the production.

Chandler also recently starred in one episode of “Mayor of Kingstown” for the Paramount+ streaming service. He’s also in the Showtime series “Super Pumped” with Joseph Gordon-Levitt. It reportedly premieres at the end of the month.

According to Netflix, the actor will be in an upcoming movie called “Slumberland.” Kyle Chandler plays a woman’s late father in the movie. Jason Momoa plays an eccentric outlaw in that production.

Coming 2022, a young girl (@MarlowBarkley) discovers a secret map to the dreamworld of SLUMBERLAND, and with the help of an eccentric outlaw (Jason Mamoa), she traverses dreams and flees nightmares, with the hope that she will be able to see her late father (Kyle Chandler) again. pic.twitter.com/mU8HSO37pb — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) February 7, 2022

CBS Show’s Reboot Has A Similar Premise

This time around, an ambitious journalist starts getting tomorrow’s newspaper today. Like the original show, her mission has her changing the news instead of reporting it. Yeah, it seems farfetched that an uncompromising journalist would do this, but it could make for some memorable shows.

Melissa Glenn, who served as an executive producer for “Citadel” will write and executive produce the pilot. Glenn’s upcoming Amazon Prime series will debut on March 3 and stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Richard Madden, and Stanley Tucci. According to Deadline, the show is an “action-packed spy series with a compelling emotional center.” Chopra Jonas is returning to her ABC “Quantico” roots with her role.

According to Variety, DeVon Franklin will also serve as an executive producer with “Early Edition” original show creator Bob Brush. Jenna Nicholson of Franklin Entertainment will co-executive produce. Sony Pictures Television and AFFIRM Television are making it in association with CBS Studios.

The original show starred Chandler, Shanésia Davis-Williams, Fisher Stevens, Kristy Swanson, and Billie Worley. There’s no word yet on if any of those stars would return to the reboot.

More Reboots On The Way?

Glenn most recently worked with the CBS show “Zoo.” She was a supervising producer on the 2017 show. The writer also worked with “Beauty and the Beast,” “Falling Skies,” “Hawaii Five-O,” and “Leverage.”

Her reboot comes on the heels of a few other reboot possibilities like Six Feet Under.” ABC is working on a new version of “LA Law,” and many original casts members are coming back. NBC is also working on a sequel series follow-up to the old Scott Bakula show “Quantum Leap.” Finally, CBS is working on a “True Lies” adaptation with Steve Howey and Ginger Gonzaga. Based on the 1994 Arnold Schwarzenegger movie, the show came together last season.