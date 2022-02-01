‘Celebrity Wheel of Fortune’ Fans Shocked By Von Miller’s Appearance During NFL Game

Oh, the magic of television. On Sunday, Von Miller appeared on Celebrity Wheel of Fortune and helped his team earn a spot in the Super Bowl.

So how did Miller, a star defensive end for the Los Angeles Rams, do two very public appearances in the same day? Well, Celebrity Wheel of Fortune was taped months ago, in early June, 2021. Miller wasn’t even a member of the Rams’ defense, yet. He was readying to start season 11 with the Denver Broncos.

The Celebrity Wheel of Fortune social media account tweeted before the show started: “Dedicated to his team AND his community?! That’s the Von Miller way! Tune in SUNDAY at 8/7c to see him play for VonsVision58!

Miller Confused Fans Flipping to Celebrity Wheel of Fortune

Still, fans were confused, pondering how Miller could be in both SoFi Stadium, playing the San Francisco 49ers, and on Celebrity Wheel of Fortune. There, he faced actresses Laverne Cox and Ali Wentworth.

One fan tweeted: “I’m only wondering one thing. How is Von Miller playing football and on Wheel of Fortune at the same time.

Another posted: Von Miller on Wheel of Fortune and killing it right now. That degree in chicken science is showing out Celebrity Wheel Of Fortune. (Yes, it’s true. Miller graduated with a degree in poultry science from Texas A&M. And when he’s not playing football, he’s raising chickens.)

Then there was the fan who spotted the genius of it all. “Von Miller playing for the Rams and Celebrity Wheel of Fortune at the same time. That’s talent.”

How about this tweet from a fan who apparently didn’t realize one show already was taped.

How is Von Miller on Celebrity Wheel of Fortune right now is he not at the game??? — Young Sheldon Denier (@antnyfst) January 31, 2022

Look Out Bengals, Miller Was Super Bowl MVP Last Time He Played in Big Game

Miller notched a tackle for loss in the Rams’ 20-17 win over the 49ers. And he also helped free up other defenders, including Aaron Donald, to harass the San Fran offense. He’s going to his second career Super Bowl. And that’s a good thing for the Rams. Miller earned MVP honors in Super Bowl 50 when he helped lead the Broncos to a victory over the Carolina Panthers.

Meanwhile, back on Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, Miller won $24,250. The show donated more to get Miller’s winnings to an even $30,000. It’s all going towards Miller’s charity, Von’s Vision Foundation. The non-profit provides children in Denver, his former hometown, with free eye exams and glasses. Miller has been rocking glasses for years. It’s part of his signature style.

Almost half of his winnings came from one game. The puzzle was a before and after. Miller guessed a C to go along with the letters already revealed. “_ARDI B VITAMINS.” And all of Miller’s winnings came in the show’s second half, prompting the Celebrity Wheel of Fortune twitter account to call him the “comeback king.”

“You know, the bigger they are, the nicer they are,” Celebrity Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak told Miller.

Wentworth won the night, with $44,850.