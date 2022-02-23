Chandler Powell Pays Tribute to ‘Original Wildlife Warrior’ Steve Irwin on What Would’ve Been 60th Birthday

Yesterday, the Irwin family celebrated what would have been wildlife advocate Steve Irwin’s 60th birthday. Of course, now that daughter Bindi has found her forever person, Chandler Powell is included in the festivities as well.

Naturally, the son-in-law of the late Crocodile Hunter posted his own message commemorating the life and legacy of Steve Irwin on Instagram. It is unclear if Powell ever met the man in person, but obviously, his life’s work has inspired the young advocate to do the same. As fans of the Irwin family know, Bindi and Powell met while working at the Australia Zoo, where her mother and late father worked as well.

Powell was well aware of the Irwin family’s impact on the wildlife rescue industry, and the two quickly fell in love. Now, Powell has paid his respects to Steve Irwin on Instagram.

“Happy 60th birthday to the original Wildlife Warrior, one of my greatest heroes and Grace’s Grandpa Crocodile,” Powell wrote. “Thank you for teaching the world about just how extraordinary life is. I can’t wait for Grace to get to know you through your documentaries. She already loves you.”

Meanwhile, Powell’s wife and mother of their daughter, Grace Warrior, posted her own message to her father on his birthday.

“Happy Birthday to the greatest dad and Wildlife Warrior,” Bindi wrote. “Today I’ll watch ‘The Crocodile Hunter’ with Grace Warrior and share stories about her incredible Grandpa Crocodile. I love you with all my heart. Your legacy lives on.”

Steve Irwin’s Daughter Shares Touching Inspiration Behind His Granddaughter’s Name

Last week, the Irwins also appeared on the Kelly Clarkson Show in which they discussed the inspiration behind the newest member of the family’s name. Not surprisingly, the couple chose Grace Warrior Irwin Powell partly for their daughter’s future and for Steve Irwin’s legacy.

The family often calls Steve the “original Wildlife Warrior,” so her middle name is a touching nod to her grandfather.

“When beautiful Grace Warrior was born, my first words were that she’s our graceful warrior, and that’s actually how she got her name,” Bindi said in the segment.

According to Bindi, she also got a tattoo that honors both her daughter and her father.

“In [Grace Warrior’s] honor, I got graceful warrior tattooed on my arm in my dad’s handwriting so that my beautiful daughter and my dad could always be together and be with me,” Bindi said.

She continued, “I think it’s really special to have them close to me always, no matter what happens in life. I’m really blessed. I have such a wonderful family, and I feel like dad is always with us in everything that we do.”