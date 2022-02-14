Chevy Chase Doesn’t Care If Co-Stars Think He’s a Jerk: ‘I Don’t Give a Crap’

Comedian and actor Chevy Chase made a career out of playing wry, aloof, somewhat deviant characters to perfection. Turns out, the performances included a touch of realism; as Chase developed a reputation for being as hard to work with in real life as his characters could be hard to manage in a story.

Chase, now 78, sat down with CBS Sunday Morning and reiterated to the world what much of the entertainment industry already knew: he doesn’t care what you think.

More specifically, he’s not particularly concerned about reports surfacing over the years alleging that he’s difficult or insulting. The reports date back to his Saturday Night Live days, where Chase became the show’s first big star, but resurfaced about a decade ago on the sitcom Community. CBS correspondent Jim Axelrod asked Chase about allegations about his behavior, including from Chase’s former co-stars on the NBC series Community, which he left in 2012.

“When you read that stuff — ‘Chevy’s been a jerk’ — are those unfounded cheap shots?” Axelrod asked Chase.

“I guess you’d have to ask them. I don’t give a crap!” he laughed. “I am who I am. And I like where, who I am. I don’t care. And it’s part of me that I don’t care. I’ve thought about that a lot. And I don’t know what to tell you, man. I just don’t care.”

Old cast mates accused Chase of bullying, which he claims to despise

Community creator Dan Harmon alleged that Chase made “racist” cracks during production of the show. Actor and musician Donald Glover, whose career really took off thanks to the sitcom, echoed those sentiments in 2018.

“Chevy was the first to realize how immensely gifted Donald was, and the way he expressed his jealousy was to try to throw Donald off,” Harmon said years ago in an interview. “I remember apologizing to Donald after a particularly rough night of Chevy’s non-P.C. verbiage, and Donald said, ‘I don’t even worry about it.’”

Glover, himself, also weighed in: “I just saw Chevy as fighting time — a true artist has to be OK with his reign being over. I can’t help him if he’s thrashing in the water. But I know there’s a human in there somewhere — he’s almost too human.”

The recent Chase interview also touched on the actor’s childhood a bit, which could provide some insight as to why he earns the reputation he does on set. According to Chase, his stepfather physically abused he his mother.

“Yeah, he hit. I was afraid all the time growing up. And I still have a lot of that fear in me. So, in a sense it did shape my path, yeah. It sort of made me want to take those people out,” he shared. “Bullies — I hated bullies.”