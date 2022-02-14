Chevy Chase Has Hilarious Response to Last Year’s Health Scare

Legendary actor and comedian Chevy Chase had a funny response to a question about last year’s health scare.

Chase sat down with CBS Sunday Morning Correspondent Jim Axelrod for an interview recently.

Axelrod asked, “The heart thing was a year ago. How you feelin’?”

The 78-year-old Chevy Chase, in another classic deadpan line, responds, “Oh, we removed it. Didn’t need it. It’s much better now.”

Chase Interview A Retrospective About His Life, Work

The interview was sometimes funny, sometimes serious, but totally Chase. Axelrod went over the actor’s life, his successful movies, and wanting to get back into work.

Axelrod asked, “But you would like to work again?” Chase responded he would “love to work again.”

Chase, who’s known to be difficult at times on shows and movies, last worked on the NBC comedy “Community.” He left the show before the final season amid controversy with the show’s creator and stars. Ultimately, the old actor said he doesn’t care if he’s hurt feelings or not.

“When you read that stuff — ‘Chevy’s been a jerk’ — are those unfounded cheap shots?” Axelrod asked Chevy Chase.

“I guess you’d have to ask them. I don’t give a crap!” he laughed. “I am who I am. And I like where, who I am. I don’t care. And it’s part of me that I don’t care.”

Get the impression no one liked Chevy Chase… pic.twitter.com/Mf73W3Bjrk — Jayson Kennedy (@ghoulbasement) February 11, 2022

But he’s honest about getting back into entertainment. He joked he’d love to play the wife when Axelrod asked what role he’d like to play.

The interview ended with Chase saying, “I don’t give a crap! I just want to work again!”

Chevy Chase is involved in an upcoming movie called “The Ogilvy Fortune” with another former “Community” star. In the film, longtime actor Keith David stars with former “MacGyver” star Isabel Lucas and Chase. There’s no release date on the film’s IMDb page.

Chase Came Back To Caddyshack 2, Bill Murray Didn’t

Recently, ScreenRant reflected on why Chevy Chase returned for the 1988 “Caddyshack 2” sequel and Bill Murray did not. Of course, more than a few actors didn’t come back.

IMDb said that Chase was the only one to return from the first movie, and he regretted that decision. The website also said producers begged Rodney Dangerfield to return, but he wouldn’t. He reportedly threw the script in the trash.

While Chase and Murray had a public feud after their time at “Saturday Night Live,” the feud was short. Ultimate Classic Rock reported that Chevy Chase called the tension “short-lived” and that he had “admiration and affection for Bill.”

But there may have been other reasons for Murray’s absence. The actor felt there wasn’t a need for a sequel and that its PG rating didn’t interest the actor. Dan Aykroyd replaced Murray’s character in the second film.