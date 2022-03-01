‘Chicago Fire’: Will Kidd and Severide Get Married During Season 10?

It’s the question on everyone’s mind since Taylor Kinney’s Kelly Severide finally popped the question to longtime love Miranda Rae Mayo’s Stella Kidd – will we see the Stellaride nuptials during Chicago Fire’s tenth season?

Fans of the popular One Chicago series have been eagerly awaiting the moment Stella Kidd and Severide finally exchanged vows for a couple of seasons now. And, now that we know the beloved Fire couple is certainly headed towards this much-anticipated next step.

But, we are still uncertain as to when we will finally get that long-awaited episode. Now, one Fire showrunner notes that fans of the NBC series can expect to see some event along these lines unfold before Chicago Fire’s tenth season comes to an end.

Will There Be A 10th Season ‘Chicago Fire’ Stellaride Wedding?

Sure, Chicago Fire fans have little doubt that there will eventually be a Stellaride wedding. However, how this storyline will unfold, exactly has been something fans just aren’t able to predict at this point. And, the showrunners on the popular NBC series have done a great job keeping this info under wraps as well.

Additionally, some other storylines centered around One Chicago’s Stella Kidd and Kelly Severide other storylines. This comes as Severide is focused on an arson investigation; while Kidd’s focus is on a lieutenant position.

But, according to Chicago Fire producer Derek Haas, the Stellaride nuptials are set to occur sooner rather than later. He even says that Fire fans can plan on this happening before the 10th season comes to an end.

“We are on scope for a wedding episode this season,” the Chicago Fire showrunner tells Variety in a recent interview.

“I would write it down — maybe not in ink, but as close to ink as you get,” the showrunner teases. Sure, this statement does allow for some flexibility as Fire’s 10th season continues to unfold; you know in case a major storyline comes along and pushes back the Stellaride wedding. However, it’s certainly a step in the right direction!

Kidd and Severide’s Romance Is Stronger Than Ever

Recently, Chicago Fire fans have had some concern that Stella Kidd and Kelly Severide’s plans face challenges via an on-the-job crush. Andy Allo’s Wendy Seager and Severide have been working closely together in the past few weeks. And, Seager clearly has feelings for Severide. However, it doesn’t look as if this is going to be a major issue right now.

This upcoming event could also prompt a return appearance from a Chicago Fire fan-favorite. We all know Kelly Severide can hardly get married without Jesse Spencer’s Matt Casey in attendance! Casey left the Firehouse 51 early in the season when he set off for Oregon to help care for his late best friend’s two young sons.