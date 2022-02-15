‘Chicago Fire’ Adds ‘Dear White People’ Star Caitlin Carver to Cast

The cast of Chicago Fire will soon be welcoming a new paramedic to the One Chicago as Dear White People actress Caitlin Carver joins the cast of the popular series. Carver will be stepping into her new role in the popular NBC drama after the series enters into the second half of its tenth season later this month. Carver’s character, a paramedic named Emma, is slated to appear in an episode later this spring in April.

While this is certainly exciting news, specifics related to Carver’s addition to the Fire cast have yet to be released. As of now, showrunners haven’t revealed exactly how the actress will be introduced to the series. Will Carver’s paramedic character be a part of Chicago Fire’s Firehouse 51? Or, will the actress come to the One Chicago team as a paramedic stationed elsewhere in the windy city?

Will #61 See More Turnover?

Of course, Chicago Fire fans know that Ambulance 61 has quite a bit of turnover on the series, historically. Before Sylvie Brett and Violet Mikami teamed up working on the One Chicago ambulance, 61 has seen plenty of team members come and go over the years. Some of these characters include Leslie Shay; Gabby Dawson; Peter Mills; Allison Rafferty; Jessica “Chili” Chilton; Jimmy Borrelli; Emily Foster and Gianna Mackey.

Caitlin Carver portrayed Coco Conners’ friend Muffy Tuttle on the hit Netflix series Dear White People. Before her recurring role in the popular series, Carver had a recurring role as Hayley Heinz in the popular Freeform series, The Fosters.

Caitlin Carver has certainly had quite a prolific career as a recurring character in some award-winning television shows. However, Caitlin Carver’s most prolific role on the big screen to date is her portrayal of the beloved figure skater Nancy Kerrigan in the 2017 film I Tonya; a dramatization of the sensational story that nearly took the skater’s career just before the 1994 Olympics.

Who Has Been on Every Single ‘Chicago Fire’ Episode?

The One Chicago franchise loves to welcome new characters to each one of the shows, for sure. However, there are a few Chicago Fire characters who have made an appearance in every single episode over the years.

Since the series premiered in 2012, three Chicago Fire stars, Taylor Kinney, Christian Stolte, and Eammon Walker, have appeared on each episode in the show’s successful run.

Kinney portrays fan-favorite Kelly Severide who has been a core part of the series as well as the other members of the One Chicago franchise, Med, and PD since day one. Stolte’s character Randall (Mouch) McHolland is a staple within the firehouse having served in the firehouse the longest amount of time.

Eammon Walker portrays firehouse 51’s Battalion Chief Wallace Boden. He is another character who often makes appearances across the One Chicago franchise. Many of the other Chicago Fire players look up to Walker’s Wallace Boden as a sort of father figure within the station house.