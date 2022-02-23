‘Chicago Fire’ Alum Charlie Barnett Had an Idea for a Spin-Off

The One Chicago franchise is certainly a fan favorite. For many lovers of the popular shows within the franchise, Wednesday evenings on NBC is the place to be as we catch some of our favorite primetime characters in Chicago Fire, Chicago PD, and Chicago Med.

So, it goes without saying that we can begin to feel a connection with the One Chicago characters as we get to know them a little better each week. This may be the basis for one Chicago Fire alum’s hilarious spin-off idea. An idea following the former character and his journies after the show.

‘Chicago Fire’ Alum Has Idea For Hilarious ‘One Chicago’ Addition

Charlie Barnett was a core member of the One Chicago franchise for the first few seasons of Chicago Fire. In the series, Barnett portrayed firefighter Peter Mills. It wasn’t until the end of the hit show’s third season that Barnett exited the series. Now, Barnett hasn’t returned as Mills since his exit. But thankfully, his exit was left open in a way that could support the character’s eventual return.

In fact, in a 2019 interview, the Chicago Fire actor proposed his own idea for Mills’ return to the series. The idea? A hilarious spin-off following Barnett’s Mills and another Chicago Fire regular, Monica Raymund’s Gabby Dawson, traveling south, starting their a firehouse.

The Two Stars Joked About the Idea Of Their “Own Little” Spin-Off

This, Chicago Fire fans know, brings in Barnett’s biggest storyline from the series- his relationship with Dawson. Much like his exit from the firehouse the potential for Mills and Dawson to return to each other was left on a fairly open-ended note.

“Look, I’ve known Monica since I was 13, 12 years old, strangely enough,” Charlie Barnett says of his former Chicago Fire on-screen love interest.

“So she’s more like a sister to me,” the actor continues. “Even though we had to make out on TV.”

Charlie Barnett adds that during that over the years, he and Monica Raymund have joked about a reunion. Possibly even sending their two Chicago Fire characters on an exciting journey. After all, Chicago Fire is part of a bigger franchise! So, what’s one more series, right?

“I love her to death and we have joked about building our own little “Chicago” spinoff,” Charlie Barnett quips of the idea. The actor notes that in this new addition to the One Chicago franchise, the two Fire characters would travel far away from Chicago; looking for a place to settle. In the scenarios, both Dawson and Mills would “find their way to Puerto Rico and start their own firehouse down there,” Barnett jokes.