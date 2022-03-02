‘Chicago Fire’ Alum Monica Raymund Almost Pursued an Entirely Different Career

Most people know Monica Raymund for her role as Gabriela Dawson in the first six seasons of “Chicago Fire.”

However, when her time on the show was over, she was ready to explore life outside of Chicago. Gabriela Dawson had quite the intense storyline on “Chicago Fire.”

The character dealt with the deaths of friends and co-workers in her first few seasons, and eventually gets married. She and her husband foster a child, who later is taken away to live with his biological father, and her marriage ends. In the end, Dawson leaves to work in Puerto Rico, and Raymund’s time on the series comes to an end.

Although she didn’t continue appearing on the show, Raymund revealed in an interview that she “loved” portraying a first responder. “I don’t have anyone in my family that’s a first responder.. I didn’t really know the different trials and tribulations that they face every day,” she said. “So that was the greatest part about playing Gabby… I got to get to know the paramedics, I got to know the firefighters in Chicago, and hopefully to the best of my ability, represent them honorably.”

Monica Raymund Reveals She Had New Career Goals in Mind After ‘Chicago Fire’

When Raymund’s six-year contract for the show was in its final stages, the actress revealed she had other career goals in mind. “I was hungry to explore a different role, a different story,” Raymund explained. She added that she “wanted to explore a different world. I had been in Chicago for five years, and just personally where I was in my life, I was ready to create my home and kind of plant some roots in Los Angeles.”

Ultimately, Raymund continued with acting. After her time on “Chicago Fire,” Raymund landed a role in the Starz Series “Hightown” as Jackie Quiñones. Raymund’s character on the new show is quite a party girl, until she makes a disturbing discovery. Jackie stumbles across the dead body of an addict while she parties on the beach, and the discovery is what pushes her to pursue sobriety. The actress shared at a New York Film Festival what exactly drew her to the “Hightown” character. “I just knew I wanted to be a part of it, especially because the role is really one about this woman trying to find her way through darkness, trying to find redemption and to fill this big hole in her,” she said.

For Raymund, it’s not just the challenge of portraying addiction that drew her to the character. She also shared in an interview with NBC News about bringing the diverse character to life. “I think because of it, there is a very rich and different and nuanced perspective through which we’re watching the show… And it might not even be something that your audience can quite put their finger on.. But it’s something that’s visceral and emotional. I think it’s a very distinct lens through which we’re watching this story, because it’s inherently coming from a queer, brown woman.”

Monica Raymund also had the chance to direct an episode on the series, called “Fresh as a Daisy.” I

t’s clear the actress is thriving even after her time on “Chicago Fire” came to an end.