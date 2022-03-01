‘Chicago Fire’: Are David Eigenberg and Christian Stolte Friends Off the Screen?

Chicago Fire stars David Eigenberg and Christian Stolte have been sharing the screen for the better part of the last ten years. The One Chicago stars have been performing together in close quarters during this time as they continue to portray their popular Fire characters Christopher Herrman (Eigenberg) and Randall “Mouch” McHolland (Stolte).

Both Eigenberg and Herrman have been portraying longtime Firehouse 51 veterans for many years. Each one racking up over 200 episodes so far in the series. Clearly, the two One Chicago stars spend quite a bit of time together on set. So, what are the chances they are bonded as much off-screen as their characters are bonded on the screen? Well, as it turns out, the chances are pretty good!

‘Chicago Fire’ Stars Have Been On-Screen Buddies Since the Show Hit the Airwaves

When Chicago Fire first hit the airwaves ten years ago, both Christian Stolte’s Randall “Mouch” McHolland and David Eigenberg’s Christopher Herrman have had key roles at the One Chicago’s Firehouse 51. The pair are often fending off tragedy together, battling deadly fires or rescuing victims from some disastrous situations.

The filming for these story arcs must certainly be intense. This could lead one to think the Chicago Fire stars might want a little time apart when they are away from the set. However, as both Stolte’s and Eigneberg’s social media accounts suggest, this is likely not the case at all. In fact, a quick peek into the Instagram accounts of both Chicago Fire stars tells us the two actors enjoy their time together as bros both on-screen and off.

Pics or It Didn’t Happen, ‘One Chicago’ Style!

In a January 2017 Instagram post on Christian Stolte’s Insta account, the Chicago Fire actors are mugging it up for the camera in a black and white pic. Behind the two actors is a train, and the post’s caption reads “Eigie and me, we’re leavin’ on that midnight train to Georgia.”

That’s right, Christian Stolte just referred to his costar as Eigie. That’s pure friendship right there, no?

Later, Eigenberg shows off a #friendshipgoals moment of his own with Stolte in an October 2018 Instagram photo. This pic depicts the two Chicago Fire stars sharing a hilarious holiday-themed photo-stand cutout. Both Eigenberg and Stolte are some grumpy Christmas elves in the pic. The caption promotes an upcoming radio show the two were scheduled to do together.

But, the best-of-the-best Stolte/Eigenberg Insta moment came in March 2019. This is when Christian Stolte shared a photo of his Chicago Fire costar cut and pasted to look like the Terminator.

In the post, the One Chicago star jokes that this has been the reason for his absence from social media. He was working on his “directorial debut” with Eigenberg’s “The Herrmanator.”