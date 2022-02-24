‘Chicago Fire’: Chief Hawkins Goes Above and Beyond in Upcoming Episode

After weeks of build-up, Violet and Chief Hawkins are finally seeing more than sparks over on “Chicago Fire.” That said, we’re hoping now that the paramedics have decided to pursue their affections for each other, we’ll get to see more of Chief Hawkins in action. And based on the episode synopsis for next week, things just might be heading in that direction.

Entitled “An Officer with Grit,” the new episode will head in a different direction from what we saw this week.

As per the synopsis, Chief Hawkins will play a direct role in the storyline of season ten’s fourteenth episode.

“Chief Hawkins goes above and beyond to help Brett and Violet with a problem,” reads the description.

Meanwhile, the remainder of the synopsis will see writers putting a focus on Chicago Fire Department’s officers. Though we can pull much of that from the episode’s title alone. Regardless, the remainder of the synopsis reads, “Kidd pursues an open lieutenant position,” and “A blast from the past asks Mouch and Herrmann for a favor.”

The first half of season 10 has witnessed Kidd placing much of her focus within the Girls on Fire program. Now though, it seems the latter half will finally follow her journey to lieutenant-hood.

As for Mouch and Herrman, it’s been a while since “Chicago Fire” has put the two veteran firemen at the forefront. So it will be exciting to see what happens next week.

‘Chicago Fire’ to Introduce Brand New Paramedic

Sylvie Brett has had a slew of partners during her time on “Chicago Fire.”

She kicked off her career with series original character Gabby Dawson, who departed in season six. After that, we met paramedic Emily Foster. Although she was a talented and compassionate paramedic, she had her sights set on loftier goals. Eventually, she left 51 to head back to medical school.

For a very brief time, the “Chicago Fire” character worked alongside junior paramedic, Gianna Mackey. Mackey was also a close friend of Joe Cruz’s.

Now, after so many transitions, Brett has found a friend and partner in Violet, and, since joining “Chicago Fire” in season eight, has become a crucial character within the series.

In fact, while Violet previously played a more minor role in the series’ storylines, she now lies at the forefront of season 10, amid her budding relationship with Chief Hawkins. Meanwhile, Brett continues to hold a crucial part within “Chicago Fire” as she has since joining in season three.

However, now, “Chicago Fire” is bringing on another paramedic and that begs the question, is Brett leaving Firehouse 51?

We hope not, and nothing so far has been released that would suggest the character’s departure. But, TV Line did confirm that “Chicago Fire” is bringing on actress Caitlin Carver into a new paramedic role later in season 10. As per the outlet, she’ll likely make her first appearance in April. As such, will our senior paramedic get edged out? Or is the series simply looking to place more of a feature on our paramedics? Check back here for all new “Chicago Fire” updates.