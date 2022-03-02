‘Chicago Fire’: Could Casey Be Making a Return Appearance?

Could Chicago Fire’s Casey make a return appearance this season? Showrunner Derek Haas may have recently hinted at his return.

Matt Casey (Jesse Spencer) was a major part of Chicago Fire for a decade, only to leave at the beginning of season 10. It’s only been half a season without him here, but it feels strange, and fans would definitely love to see him come back.

Even when Casey left, actor Jesse Spencer said that he’s still a big part of the fabric of firehouse 51. Should his scheduling allow it, the door is wide open for Spencer to make appearances on the hit show. And if the wedding between Severide (Taylor Kinney) and Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) occurs this season, Haas says he’d hate for them to have a wedding without him.

“I would be mortified if there was a wedding that didn’t include Casey,” Haas told Variety.

And he’s also told US Weekly just how much they’d value Jesse Spencer coming back for a visit.

“Whenever Jesse wants to come do an episode with us, we will move mountains and earth to make that happen”, he said. “We’ve been talking. We’ve got some ideas of what that would be.”

Severide and Kidd Should Probably Work Some things Out Before the ‘Chicago Fire’ Wedding

As much as fans love the couple, they also have been having their fair share of problems. In an interview with Us Magazine, Derek Haas mentioned how Severide may be great at rescues, but he has some serious work to do in the relationship department.

“He’s not so good at communicating, and he’s never been that willing to say exactly what’s on his mind, which can be frustrating when you’re the woman in his life,” he said. You can really see this when, instead of talking to Kidd about his problems with her, he’ll pull back. And now that she’s gearing up to take her lieutenant’s exam, it’s becoming pretty noticeable.

Severide was reasonably pretty upset with Kidd when she got home way later than planned during her Girls on Fire trip. Not to mention, Kidd did not keep up great communication when Severide tried to reach out to her. Since then, their relationship has had some wonderful moments, but there’s also been some friction.

Hopefully, this works out, and Chicago Fire fans will get their Kelly/Severide wedding this season complete with Matt Casey.

You can catch the next episode of Chicago Fire tonight (March 2nd) at 9/8 central on NBC. It follows a brand new episode of fellow One Chicago franchise show Chicago Med.