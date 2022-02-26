‘Chicago Fire’: Daniel Kyri Explains How He Goes ‘Hand in Hand’ With His Ritter Character

Daniel Kyri joined the Chicago Fire cast playing Darren Ritter in 2018 during the One Chicago show’s seventh season. Daniel Kyri’s Darren Ritter character on Fire may be fictional; however, notes Kyri, there is still quite a bit of overlap between the character and the man.

“I’ve been doing this job since 2018, so there’s this second skin that you can slip on with the character sometimes depending on the situation,” Daniel Kyri says in a recent conversation with Looper.

“That does make it a little bit easier to step into his shoes,” the actor says of taking on his Chicago Fire role four years ago.

Plus, Kyri notes, he is from Chicago. And that, the actor says, creates an understanding of the setting that helps him better portray Ritter on screen. For Kyri, the easiest part of portraying Darren Ritter is the “Chicago part of it all.”

“There isn’t a whole lot of extra coating that I have to put on the dialogue or anything like that because being from here, you get it,” the Chicago Fire actor explains.

“You get what neighborhoods that the incidents may be in,” Daniel Kyri continues.

“That gives me a lot of information being from here already,” the Chicago Fire star adds. “The makeup of the neighborhoods and the local cultural elements that sometimes do end up being featured.”

‘Chicago Fire’ Star Shares Similarities With His Character; But the Two Are Still Very Different

Daniel Kyri adds that aside from their connection to Chicago, he and his Chicago Fire character have a few other things in common. Kyri and Ritter’s identifying with the queer community is certainly one of the bigger commonalities. However, notes Kyri, he and Ritter carry these identities very differently.

“The ways in which I carry or embody my own queerness and that part of my identity is different than Ritter does,” Daniel Kyri says. “Slightly, but they do differ.”

The best way to explain the differences, the One Chicago star says, is to picture a Venn diagram of the two men. On one side is Kyri, and on the other is his Chicago Fire character.

“In the middle is where we overlap,” Kyri explains.

“Even though there are certain markers for sure, the ways in which we carry and/or present ourselves in real life are totally different,” the Chicago Fire actor continues.

“My castmates will definitely tell you, “Oh, no, Daniel’s like…” I’m a little more flamboyant,” Daniel Kyri notes.

I’m a little more colorful in my real life,” he says. “People who follow me on social media also might understand that’s the truth, whereas I think Ritter tends to be a little bit more grounded.”