‘Chicago Fire’ Star Daniel Kyri Recalls Funny Moments With ‘Jokester’ Taylor Kinney

Taylor Kinney may seem like a steamy, down-to-earth fireman on Chicago Fire. But according to his co-star Daniel Kyri, he’s really just a “random” “jokester.”

During an interview with Looper, the actor talked about working alongside his famous castmate. Because Kinney is a bonafide star with a handful of awards under his belt, he could be intimidating to a newcomer like Daniel Kyri.

But apparently, Taylor Kinney is quite the opposite.

“Taylor is actually a bit of a jokester,” Kyri admitted during his Looper chat. ” I don’t know if a lot of people know that about him because on the outside everybody’s like, “Oh, sizzle, sizzle.” He’s the smolder guy or whatever. [Laughs.] I’m over here like, “Eh, no, not a thing.” We have a lot of fun. He can be kind of goofy sometimes, which I actually really enjoy.

Kyri went on to say that Kinney is just a normal guy who is always ready “to crack a joke.”

“It’s really dope,” he added.

Many days, the two will talk for a few minutes as their workdays begin. And then later, Kinney will just pop by to share something completely off the wall. And Kyri really appreciates the sentiment.

“I’ll be on set, running my lines or whatever, and we may have said ‘good morning’ earlier in the trailers or wherever base camp is,” he continued. “Then, totally unsolicited, he’ll come by out of nowhere and be like, ‘hey D, look at this,’ and show me whatever epic fail video that he found on Instagram. We’re laughing and he’ll be like, “All right, nice to see you” and dip off and go to [craft services] and grab something or go shoot a scene. It does happen enough over the course of a season where I’m like, ‘This dude is so random.’ I really enjoy that about him.

Before ‘Chicago Fire,’ Taylor Kinney Was Throwing Punches in a Boxing Ring

Being a “jokester” isn’t the only thing that surprises people about Taylor Kinney either. Apparently, he is also a seasoned boxer. Seriously, who would’ve guessed?

The Zero Dark Thirty actor learned to appreciate the sport back when he was a kid. As he once told Assignment X, he’d sit around with his grandfather and watch bouts when he wasn’t in class.

“You’d cheer for this fighter,” he shared. “And you can get carried away without a firsthand experience of what that’s like in a ring in the seventh round.”

And then once Kinney went off to college, he actually jumped in the ring himself. But he quickly learned that it wasn’t quite as easy as the professionals made it look.

“When I started boxing, I started out doing three-minute rounds,” continued Kinney. “And by the end of that third round, you could barely put your hands up…you realize how difficult it is and how much training they have.”