‘Chicago Fire’ Star Daniel Kyri Reflects on Losing Jesse Spencer’s Casey On and Off the Screen

Jesse Spencer was a Chicago Fire mainstay for years and left the show after a 10-year tenure. Though relatively new to the franchise, Daniel Kyri reflected on the loss of the actor and the character on the show.

Kyri recently spoke to Looper about his character on the show and a number of other topics. When talking about his costars and interactions with them, the conversation shifted to Jesse Spencer who played Captain Matt Casey. Asking Kyri about not seeing him on the set personally and professionally, the actor admitted it’s been tough since his departure.

“That one’s been a little difficult,” he began. “The thing that I feel like a lot of people may forget, and I feel like I can attest to this … one of the things that’s always important to note is that, as much as we love doing this job and dedicating ourselves to the craft of storytelling and being a part of this show, we do all still have lives that are outside of our work life, as well.”

Additionally, he admitted he does greatly miss him, but he understands Spencer had to move on. “Yeah, I miss it,” Daniel Kyri continued. “I miss having him around and I miss his antics. He’s another one, he would whip out a ukulele or guitar and be fiddling around on it. I do miss that element of it too, but it’s understandable. He’s got stuff he’s got to do, and you can’t help but say, ‘I respect you and I wish you well and all the best and we’re really going to miss you.’ That’s what’s true. It’s been an adjustment for everybody, cast and crew alike. He’s got big, big shoes.”

Jesse Spencer May Not Be on ‘Chicago Fire’ Anymore But He is Still Part of the Show

Chicago Fire fans were devastated when Jesse Spencer left in season 10, especially considering Matt Casey finally began a romantic relationship with Sylvie Brett. Luckily, though he is physically absent, Casey still has a presence on the show.

Speaking to Variety, showrunner Derek Haas talked about Jesse Spencer’s character and even the possibility he’ll return. The example Haas cites is the wedding episode due this season. Stella and Severide recently got engaged and as the latter’s best friend, it would be odd if Spencer’s character wasn’t there.

“I would be mortified if there was a wedding that didn’t include Casey,” he told the outlet. Going on, he said it would have felt like “cheating” to throw away his relationship with Brett after all the buildup.

“It would have felt like cheating after having them building that relationship over so many seasons, and then just throwing it away, because of production demand,” he explained. “So we thought it was realistic, especially in this day and age, that people can keep a relationship going. It’s been fun for us because we love Casey so much as writers that we want him to keep his presence.”