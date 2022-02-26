‘Chicago Fire’ Star Daniel Kyri Reveals His Dream Scenario for Ritter

Daniel Kyri has big, “selfish” dreams for his Chicago Fire character, Darren Ritter. And we hope he gets what he wants.

Ritter has been a part of the 51 since 2018, but he’s only made it into 65 episodes. However, the firefighter has been getting a lot more screen time this season. And now that he’s getting into the swing of things, Kyri wants him to see more excitement.

“I would love to see Ritter in more of some action moments,” he told Looper during an exclusive interview. “Selfish, right? I’ve done a lot of the incidents and all of that, but in the past, there’s been a few standouts for me that I got to perform and work on, and there’s no feeling quite like it.”

One of Kyri’s favorite on-screen moments was a train rescue scene. The actor said he had to “mitigate” an incredible amount of adrenaline that day. And even though getting into character required a ton of focus and energy, he “really did enjoy it.”

“It was so much fun,” he added.

“Having him do or be in a scenario where he can be at the helm of some of that action a little bit more is always something that gets me excited,” Kyrie continued. ” Whenever the writers send something down the pipeline like that, I’m over the moon. I’m thrilled because it does get to show that heroic side of Ritter, which we all know that he carries. I love it.”

Daniel Kyri Reflects on Losing Jesse Spencer’s Casey On ‘Chicago Fire’

It turns out that we’re not the only people who were heartbroken when Matt Casey said goodbye on Chicago Fire. His co-star Daniel Kyri felt the sting just as much, but mostly because he enjoyed working with Casey’s actor, Jesse Spencer.

“That one’s been a little difficult,” he told Looper earlier this week. “The thing that I feel like a lot of people may forget, and I feel like I can attest to this … one of the things that’s always important to note is that, as much as we love doing this job and dedicating ourselves to the craft of storytelling and being a part of this show, we do all still have lives that are outside of our work life, as well.”

While Kyri was sad to see Spencer go, he understands that he wanted to further his career. So he was happy to see him move on.

“I miss having him around and I miss his antics, ” he continued. “…But it’s understandable. He’s got stuff he’s got to do.”

As he added, the set hasn’t been the same without him. And whoever follows in Spencer’s footsteps should be prepared because the star has “big, big shoes to fill.”