‘Chicago Fire’ Star Daniel Kyri Reveals Which Characters He Wants to Return to the Show

There are some characters that Chicago Fire star Daniel Kyri wants to come back. So, which ones of them are on his list for returns?

Kyri, who plays Darren Ritter, talked with Looper about these choices. They are quite interesting, too.

“Well, I’ve gotten to meet Monica Raymund, who played Dawson, and that was really dope and really lovely,” Kyri said. “It would be great to have Jesse (Matt Casey actor Spencer) back, obviously for so many reasons.

“I would really enjoy having someone like Charlie Barnett back, as Peter Mills, or have him pop in and do a thing and say ‘hi,'” Kyri said. “I’ve met him a few times in real life, but I’ve never gotten the chance to work with him, and I am really a fan of his work.

“I’ve been following his career, Chicago Fire and beyond, and I think that he’s an incredible artist. All the times that I’ve met him, he’s a really warm, sweet guy. Having the opportunity to work with him would be pretty badass, so that would be my vote.”

‘Chicago Fire’ Just Sits Right In With Rest of ‘One Chicago’ Franchise

In case you did not know, Chicago Fire is part of the One Chicago franchise of shows that air on Wednesday nights. NBC has two Dick Wolf franchise nights locked up and those ratings are so, so good.

Now, what about this upcoming week’s episode? Well, after weeks of build-up, Violet and Chief Hawkins are finally seeing more than sparks.

We are hoping that they have decided to pursue a romance with one another. Maybe we get to see more of Chief Hawkins. The synopsis for An Officer with Grit is interesting.

As per the synopsis, Chief Hawkins will play a direct role in the storyline of Season 10, Episode 14. Here is part of the description: “Chief Hawkins goes above and beyond to help Brett and Violet with a problem.”

So, the rest of the synopsis has a focus on the Chicago Fire Department’s officers. We can get that from the show’s title for this upcoming Wednesday night. Other things mentioned: “Kidd pursues an open lieutenant position. A blast from the past asks Mouch and Herrmann for a favor.”

What’s been going on for the first half of Season 10 is that Kidd has a focus. Yeah, it is on the Girls on Fire program. Maybe we will get a shift in perspective as she looks to become a lieutenant.

Now, for Mouch and Herrman, it’s been a while since these veteran firemen have been at the forefront. It will be exciting to see what happens next week.