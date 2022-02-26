‘Chicago Fire’ Star Daniel Kyri Talks Hanging Out With Alberto Rosende and Hanako Greensmith Off the Set

For some actors, work and personal life doesn’t always mix. But that can’t be said for Chicago Fire stars Daniel Kyri, Alberto Rosende, and Hanako Greensmith.

For those of you who don’t recognize Daniel Kyri by his real name, he plays firefighter Darren Ritter on Chicago Fire. He also had a guest role as Lane Tucker in an episode of Chicago Med titled, “Devil in Disguise.” You may also know him from some of his other roles in shows like The T, and Chicago P.D.

Kyri recently sat down with Looper for an interview where he talked about a number of different topics. One of them was about the real-life friendships he has with co-stars, Alberto Rosende and Hanako Greensmith and how they hang out even away from the set of Chicago Fire. For reference, Rosende plays firefighter candidate Blake Gallo and Greensmith portrays Violet Mikami.

“Alberto, Hanako, and I get along really well, and I’m so grateful for that,” Kyri told the outlet. “I think that my experience has been slightly different than theirs. Coming into the show, from day one, I’ve always felt really welcomed by everybody, and I know that they have as well, but the difference is, even as part of the younger cast on the show, I have a lot of established roots in the community, in Chicago, being from here that they didn’t.”

‘Chicago Fire’ Stars Hang Out in Chicago Together

The bond between Chicago Fire actors Daniel Kyri, Alberto Rosende, and Hanako Greensmith goes far beyond the set of the show. Kyri says that he spends time showing his co-stars around the city of Chicago.

“They would come to me and be like, ‘We don’t want to just work, we want to experience the city.’ Part of our connection has been me showing them what I call My Chicago, which is a blend of some of the touristy stuff, like an architecture tour or something like that. I also take them to one of my favorite spots, The Hideout, for a poetry slam night or a comedy show. I might take them to see some live music or whatever, to some of my favorite spots.”

You have to imagine that’s a pretty awesome environment to be able to work in every day. Work is always more enjoyable when you truly care about the people you’re with.

“We’ve really bonded through me being able to show them my version of Chicago. The Chicago that I know and love,” Kyri explained. “My relationship with them is really great, and it’s growing. We are at the point where we’re legit homies. It’s not just a work connection, we’ve gone on a couple of trips together and done stuff like that. It’s a lot smoother. I have a lot less eye-roll moments in our real relationship,” he laughed.